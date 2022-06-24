FedEx: Does Not Compare Well To Peers, Despite The Announced Restructuring

Summary

  • FedEx has underperformed financially, and for shareholders, for the past two decades.
  • Now, the company has announced a restructuring plan that is more "status quo" than reinventive.
  • Investing in FedEx's moves to be in line with peers is not a good strategy in my view.
  • Instead, I believe DHL and UPS remain far better short and long-term investments.

Fed Ex Estimates Record Day For Shipping

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

UPS (UPS) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) are undisputed titans in the US's parcel logistics market, with Deutsche Post's DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) uniquely positioned as the world's largest logistics company by revenue. Each company has

A summary of total return over the past 20 years for FedEx, UPS, and DHL.

Koyfin

A summary of DP/DHL, FedEx, and UPS business segments

Compiled by Author from Company Websites.

A summary of the worldwide express market share by company

2023 DP Business Profile

A summary of FedEx's Network 2.0 Plan

FedEx DRIVE Presentation

A summary of FedEx's cost saving goals.

FedEx DRIVE Presentation

A summary of FDX's revenues and growth

Koyfin

A summary of DP's revenues and growth

Koyfin

A summary of UPS's revenues and growth

Koyfin

A summary of KN's revenues and growth

Koyfin

A summary of FDX's profitability

Koyfin

A summary of DP's profitability

Koyfin

A summary of UPS's profitability

Koyfin

A summary of KN's profitability

Koyfin

A summary of FDX's balance sheet

Koyfin

A summary of DP's balance sheet

Koyfin

A summary of UPS' balance sheet

Koyfin

A summary of KN's balance sheet

Koyfin

A summary of Amazon's delivery market share

Supply Chain Dive

A summary of the necessary environmentally friendly investments that must be made for the logistics industry.

Kuehne + Nagel

A summary of FedEx's goals to increase stockholder spending at the sake of capital expenditures.

FedEx Q3 Report

Recent total returns of UPS, FDX, DHL, and KN

Koyfin

A summary of logistics peers' valuations over the past 5 years.

Koyfin

