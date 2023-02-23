Navitas Semiconductor: Impressive Progress

ISTJ Investor profile picture
ISTJ Investor
749 Followers

Summary

  • Revenue for 2022 increased 60% to $38 million, 2X growth is expected in 2023.
  • Achieved significant diversification by market segment and region.
  • 75 million GaN devices, 9 million SiC devices shipped to date.
  • Expect to reach GaN system price parity with legacy silicon in 2023.
Get Started

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets power semiconductors including gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) integrated circuits and associated devices.

I last wrote about NVTS in August 2022 (The Race for Market Share). This

This article was written by

ISTJ Investor profile picture
ISTJ Investor
749 Followers
Myers-Briggs ISTJ. Detail oriented, data driven, planner, long time horizon. Individual investor for 20 plus years. Did the CFP exam for grins years ago, but never certified. Interest in energy, tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVTS, TGAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock. I am not an accountant or investment advisor. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.