Company description:

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is a US-based retailer that offers a wide range of rural lifestyle products, including pet and livestock care products, hardware and tools, lawn and garden items, workwear, and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It sells its products under various brands.

Share price:

Data by YCharts

TSCO's share price is an interesting story of two halves, the business experienced what looked to be stagnation for much of the last decade, before monumentally gaining over 100% in the course of 2 years. This was driven by a sharp uptick in revenue growth and arguably a delayed market realization of the company's quality.

Investment thesis:

Although the share price does not show it, TSCO has always been an attractive business. Like many specialist retailers, the company has done well as a market leader in their niche, growing consistently and rewarding shareholders. COVID-19 has changed this which means we must now look at the business differently. Our objective is to assess if we have "missed the boat" on this one, by analyzing the current industry profile and the company's financials.

Financial performance:

TSCO Financial Performance (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is TSCO's financial performance for the last 10 years. Overall, the performance has been incredibly impressive, with very few negatives.

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12%, driven by both like-for-like sales and an expansion of their footprint. TSCO boasts over 30 years of revenue growth, even including FY20. The reason for this is the company's strong brand image and loyal customer base, who have a lot of trust in the specialty retailers. Although the industry is large, it is very much specialized and so there are very few with the footprint that TSCO has. This gives the company the scale advantage to offer a wide range of products affordably that other stores cannot offer. In the most recent quarter, TSCO has achieved impressive growth when factoring in the current macro backdrop, with 20.7% net sales growth v. Q4-21.

Q4 Sales growth (TSCO)

Looking at costs, they have remained flat across the historical period, with almost no variability. This either suggests the company's inability to achieve further economies of scale or very good cost controls. We would suggest the latter. Many retailers have been struggling with rising costs, such as transportation and Salaries, yet TSCO has seemingly kept this under control while incurring heightened costs. As Management has explained, they have been successful in offsetting these pressures, allowing for margins to be maintained. This is uniquely successful in the retail industry.

Management commentary on GPM (Left) and S&A (Right) (TSCO)

These contribute to an EBITDA margin of 13%, an NI margin of 8%, and an FCF yield of 2%. Our view is that at a normalized level, FCF yield could increase by 200-300bps. This is incredibly attractive for a retailer given the rigidity of margins and the growth achieved.

Moving onto the balance sheet, the company's capital distributions are seen in its ROE, which has increased substantially over the historical period. TSCO has consistently buyback shares, again even during FY20, which we believe is sustainable.

The company has experienced a marginal decline in inventory turnover, from 4.15x to 3.77x, suggesting inventory is becoming more difficult to move. This is not necessarily a concern yet but should be analyzed on a quarterly basis. Should this decline again, sales growth could flatline.

Capex spending has increased as the business expands further and refreshes its locations, with Management forecasting this to continue in the coming year. This will pressure the company's ability to sustain substantial dividends and buybacks, as the company has been expending its cash and cash flow as part of its capital allocation.

The company has very little debt relative to the size of the business, with much of the value attributable to a change in lease standards. With a current ND/EBITDA ratio of 1.77x, the company is able to take on additional debt if required, which is likely given the company's plans for the coming year.

Overall, we are incredibly impressed with TSCO's financials. Rarely do we see such clean accounts married with growth, and that is in any industry, let alone retailer which has struggled for many years.

Working from home:

One of the reasons the company has moved into the limelight in recent years is because of changing trends as a result of the pandemic. Consumers are increasingly choosing to work from home. This has encouraged migration out of cities and into rural locations, increasing the size of the potential market for TSCO. This is one of the reasons the company has been able to grow in excess of 10% in the last 3 years. Management is forecasting 7% growth in the coming year, which given the economic slowdown, suggests they believe this will continue to be a driving force for growth.

Sustainability:

Similar to the above, another trend change impacting consumer spending is sustainability. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their purchases and lifestyle, which has contributed to changes in buying behavior as consumers look to improve their impact on society. TSCO is positioned perfectly here as the company appeals to the outdoor/farming segment of this. Consumers are able to buy their own livestock as well as everything needed to house and transition them towards consumption.

E-Commerce:

The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the shift towards e-commerce, with more consumers opting to shop online having experienced the benefits of the channel. TSCO has been investing in its e-commerce capabilities to meet this demand and stay competitive. So far, this has been slow but the company's target market generally chooses to shop in-store.

Management commentary on online shift (Tikr Terminal)

TSCO has also been facing some competition from other brick-and-mortar and online retailers who are not necessarily specialized. TSCO has also navigated this well as the overlap in products has not been significant enough to threaten TSCO's position in the market, with the company remaining the go-to place for a wide variety of products.

Economic conditions:

With high inflation and interest rates used to combat this, we have seen consumer demand trending down as individuals focus on meeting living cost obligations, rather than discretionary spending. TSCO's position here is interesting. The company's growth segment, those being consumers becoming interested in their products, will likely slow as consumers defer lifestyle changes. Their core segment, however, those with infrastructure and the accompanying lifestyle, will likely maintain demand due to it being an essential part of their life. Demand for clothing may decline but it is unlikely that the same can be said for feed, for example. This is likely how TSCO has been able to increase prices successfully.

Going forward in FY23, our view would be that things will continue as they are, with inflation likely reaching a sustainable level in late 2023/early 2024. With this in mind, we could see a soft year for the company but with relative inelasticity in their core segment, growth should continue.

Outlook:

Analyst outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above are analysts' consensus forecasts for the coming years. Analysts believe growth will continue at an above-average rate, although below what was historically achieved. Interestingly the FY23 forecast is near the top end of Management's forecast, suggesting analysts believe TSCO will remain robust in the coming year.

Moving down to margins, things look equally reasonable. TSCO's rigid margins are not expected to change, as we would expect, although FCF is expected to improve to 5-7%. Our view is that moving beyond 6% looks optimistic based on the current CF performance.

Peer group analysis:

Peer group valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is a cohort of specialty retailers operating primarily in the US.

TSCO stacks up very well against these companies, with marginally better profitability. Only 2 of the companies have FCF positivity, with all of the cohort at FCF-M lows compared to prior periods. With this in mind, it is very impressive to see that TSCO is one of the few who can maintain FCF positivity.

Moving onto growth, TSCO does well against the mature players, while being marginally outperformed by companies far smaller than TSCO.

Overall, TSCO looks quite attractive in the retail space, only really being outperformed by Home Depot (HD).

Valuation:

Peer group valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Valuing TSCO is incredibly difficult as the company's comps are trading at wildly different valuations and are performing at different levels. HD has slightly better profitability but lacks the growth, BBY lacks in profitability and growth, and the others are forecast to grow far more quickly but lack the current FCF conversion to make them superior.

For this reason, we have considered a DCF valuation of the business. Our key assumptions are:

Revenue growth of 3-7% in the coming years as changes in the industry allows for impressive growth to be sustained.

FCF conversion of 5-6%, below what is forecast by analysts due to the lack of historical evidence to support such levels.

An exit multiple of 13x, in line with its historical average.

A perpetual growth rate of 3% and a discount rate of 8%.

Based on this, we derive a downside of 16%. Seeking Alpha's quant assigns a similar view, rating TSCO stock's valuation a D-.

Seeking Alpha's valuation for TSCO (SA)

Conclusion:

TSCO is an amazing business. Management has done a fantastic job of sustainably guiding the business over the last few decades, with consistent growth off the back of customer satisfaction. The financials are incredibly attractive given their market-leading position and relative rigidity. The company will likely face some demand softening but in the medium term, our belief is that performance should be strong. TSCO's valuation is rich, however, and we must appreciate that this is only a retailer. Significant price action is unlikely, as is a massive outperformance. With negative market sentiment and what looks to be worsening economic conditions, this stock may drift down in the coming quarters, making it more attractive. Investors looking for consistent dividends and buybacks alone would do very well investing in this business. For capital appreciation also, however, we consider this stock a hold.