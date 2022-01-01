U.K. GDP Flatlines In February, But Private Sector Activity Revives - Albeit With Uncertain Outlook

Summary

  • Official GDP data from the Office for National Statistics showed the UK economy flatlining in February after a stronger than previously recorded 0.4% gain in January.
  • There's little doubt that the first quarter looks to have been a much better period for UK plc than the fourth quarter of last year.
  • The big question of course is whether this private sector upturn can be sustained.

United Kingdom economy concept

G0d4ather

The UK economy stagnated in February but once allowance is made for public sector strikes, the official data add to survey evidence to suggest that private sector economic activity has revived so far this year after a difficult end

UK GDP growth

UK PMI and GDP

UK manufacturing output

UK construction output

UK services output

Comments (1)

