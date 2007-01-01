HYG: A Buy Case Amid Banking Crisis

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
508 Followers

Summary

  • The loans and leases on commercial bank balance sheets have contracted by over $100 billion in just two weeks.
  • The labor market is exhibiting strength and inflation is slowing down, influencing the Federal Reserve to potentially make favorable decisions on interest rates.
  • HYG trades within a symmetrical triangle, and a breakout is likely, given the price consolidation observed between the $68 and $72 range.

Yield and interest rates moves up.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

This article explores the economic outlook and its implications for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in light of the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), which has

Loans and leases in bank credit, all commercial banks

Loans and leases in bank credit, all commercial banks (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Total nonfarm

Total nonfarm (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Core PCE inflation

Core PCE inflation (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Assets: Security Held Outright

Assets: Security Held Outright (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Treasury Yield Curve

Treasury Yield Curve (fred.stlouisfed.org)

HYG Monthly Chart

HYG Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

HYG Weekly Chart

HYG Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
508 Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.