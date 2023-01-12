Eli Lilly: Skinny Customers, Fat Profits

Apr. 14, 2023 5:29 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.77K Followers

Summary

  • Lilly's Mounjaro has shown promising results in weight loss, potentially surpassing competitors Ozempic and Wegovy.
  • Ensuring long-term access, building bipartisan support for relevant legislation, and capitalizing on market opportunities within the type 2 diabetes sector are crucial to addressing the obesity epidemic.
  • Eli Lilly's robust revenue growth, driven primarily by its weight loss drugs, combined with its all-time high operating margin and earnings per share projections, present a compelling investment opportunity.

Stressed overweight woman using the weighing scale

Antonio_Diaz

Our investment thesis delves into the potential of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Mounjaro, a diabetes drug that has shown promising results in off-label use for weight loss. We explore the drug's impact on the weight management market and its possible advantages

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.77K Followers
Here to reduce financial suffering. Subscribe to my Substack to get my latest and most complete analysis before anyone else -- It's free:  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.