lechatnoir

Phillips Edison & Company (NASDAQ:PECO) is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") who derives 97% of their annualized base rents ("ABR") from grocery centers. Furthermore, their properties are primarily anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer in a market.

Among their top tenants are both top grocers and necessity-based retailers. Some notable tenants include Kroger (KR), who is their largest tenant by ABR, as well as Walmart (WMT), Lowe's (LOW), and Starbucks (SBUX), to name a few others.

February 2023 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Top Tenants

While shares are down about 8% over the past year, they've fared significantly better than a few others within the sector. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), for example, is down nearly 30% over the same period.

Seeking Alpha - 1-YR Returns Of PECO Compared To Peers

And on a YTD basis, PECO is one of the few to be trading in positive territory, albeit unchanged relative to broader market indexes, which are up about 8% in the case of the S&P 500 (SPY).

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of PECO Compared To Peers

At 13.9x forward funds from operations ("FFO"), shares don't trade significantly out of range with their peers. For income investors, however, their dividend payout is on the lower end from a yield perspective. But this is compensated for by the monthly nature of it. A relatively narrow 52-week trading range also provides some reprieve from broader market volatility. Since a prior update, which assessed the stock as a "hold" at the time, shares have gained just over 2%. Though shares are currently trading at the midpoint of their 52-week range, I can see shares tracking higher in the months ahead, given their outlook. That being said, I don't view the upside as material enough to warrant new or further initiation.

Recent Performance and Current Portfolio Metrics

In Q4 PECO's portfolio leased rates increased 30 basis points ("bps") over the prior quarter to a record 97.4%. In addition, the company realized rent spreads of 36.3% and 13.9% on new and renewal signings, respectively, on comparable quarterly leasing volumes to the prior year.

Higher occupancy levels and strong leasing spreads in combination with lower property level expenses and general and administrative ("G&A") costs led to a 22% increase in core FFO in Q4 over the same period last year.

For the full year, the company reported core FFO of $2.27/share. This represents nearly 16% growth from last year, due in part to strength in their same-property portfolio, which logged 4.5% growth in net operating income ("NOI") during the year.

Looking ahead, management sees core FFO growing about 1.8% to a midpoint of $2.31/share. At the high end of the range, growth would be about 3.1%. In the same-store portfolio, NOI is expected to be up about 3.5% at the midpoint, due in part to higher occupancy and rents.

Weighing on guidance is the expected normalization of uncollectible reserves to more historical levels, as well as higher interest costs, which are expected to be approximately +$86M at the midpoint.

Liquidity and Debt Profile

In 2022, PECO acquired seven properties and four outparcels for about +$281M. And subsequent to year end, they acquired one additional grocery-anchored shopping center for +$27.1M. Additionally, the company sold four properties and outparcels during the year for total proceeds of +$54M.

In 2023, management is guiding for a net acquisition pipeline of +$250M at the midpoint. This would be up from net activity of +$227M in 2022.

Their current financial position lends credence to their ability to satisfy their capital priorities. At present, the company is generating approximately +$100M of free cash flow after distributions and leasing expenditures.

In addition, they continue to maintain a conservative leverage profile that is on the lower end in relation to their peer set. And in 2022, total leverage ticked lower to 5.3x from 5.6x at the end of 2021.

February 2023 Investor Presentation - Debt Profile Of PECO Compared To Peers

The lower degree of leverage provides an offset to the composition of their debt load, which is 15% exposed to variable rates. Furthermore, limited near-term maturities and a sizeable liquidity position of over +$700M provides further confidence in their ability to satisfy both their near and long-term obligations.

Dividend Safety

At present, PECO provides a monthly distribution of $0.0933/share. Annualized, this represents a yield of approximately 3.5% at current trading levels. Compared to their peer set, their yield tracks lower and is the only one in the group below with a yield below 4%.

Seeking Alpha - Dividend Yield Of PECO Compared To Peers

For some income investors, the monthly nature of the payout could be one draw that provides a partial offset to the lower yield.

Seeking Alpha - Recent Dividend Payout History Of PECO

The strong liquidity position and favorable debt profile of the company also provides flexibility for future increases to the payout. In 2022, for example, the payout was increased by about 3.7%. From a coverage perspective, the payout is well protected, as it represents just under 50% of forward core FFO.

The company is also generating strong margins that are at the very least comparable to their peers and in some instances, even better. A healthy outlook on their development pipeline, which is expected to return between 9% and 11% provides further confidence of their ability to generate excess cash flows in future periods.

Seeking Alpha - Profitability Metrics Of PECO Compared To Peers

Final Thoughts

PECO turned in a strong fiscal 2022 that culminated in record occupancy levels at year end. While shares have fallen by about 8% over the past year, the company has performed better than others in the sector, such as ROIC, which is down nearly 30% over the same period. Additionally, PECO is one of the few that has traded positively on a YTD basis.

For income investors, I don't expect there to be much excitement about their dividend yield, considering the payout is currently providing less than 4% on an annualized basis. The monthly nature of the payment, however, is one compensating feature. In addition, the company operates on lower leverage levels than their peer set, which provides them with greater flexibility in enacting increases in future periods.

PECO does face some uncertainty risk relating to the Kroger/Albertsons merger. Should this go through, some stores could face potential closure or ownership change as part of any concession provided to regulators.

While this can be seen as a negative, management did note on their most recent earnings call that the potential impact would be about 33 stores that are currently generating about $6.20/SF in sales. This compares to a portfolio average of $6.40/SF. As such, PECO could actually be better off due to the mark-up opportunity.

At current trading levels, shares don't trade significantly out of range from their competitors. And while the outlook is positive, I view any upside as limited. For example, even if PECO were to fetch a 15x forward multiple, shares would still have embedded upside of less than 10%. And in this market, where some risk-free alternatives are offering 5% yields, anything less than a 10% return would, in my view, be worth a pause from new or further initiation. As such, I am maintaining my "hold" view on PECO.