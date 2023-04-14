Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has underperformed its peers in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) as the AI hype cycle took over, lifting stocks like AMD (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), and even Intel (INTC).
However, we gleaned that buyers have started to return to QCOM, as it remains one of the most attractively valued (NTM adjusted P/E of 12x) stocks among its peers. Moreover, the remarkable surge in semi-stocks in 2023 has normalized the sector's valuations, with NVDA well in the overvalued zone.
As such, investors who failed to capitalize on semiconductor stocks in late December or early January, as they feared a deeper economic recession, could be in FOMO mode now.
The iShares adjusted P/E has reverted to 22.2x, closer to its 10Y average of 24.6x. It's also pretty close to QCOM's peers' median of 20.5x (according to S&P Cap IQ), suggesting there could still be bargains in the market if you know where to find them.
Qualcomm doesn't have significant exposure to US cloud computing leaders, so it has not benefited from AI training and inference chips tailwinds that saw AMD, NVDA, and INTC stock outperforming.
Moreover, investors are likely disappointed by the recent performance of Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), as it was hampered by the massive memory downcycle, putting further pressure on its bid to recover its operating profits.
Moreover, China's consumer spending remains relatively weak, even though China's central bank is confident that the government will achieve its 5% GDP growth target. Hence, the prospects of an H2 recovery remain in the works, suggesting Qualcomm should see a better H2CY2023, helping to lift sentiments in the stock.
But why are investors still so concerned with its smartphone malaise, even though the company has diversified into other growth segments, including automotive and IoT?
A sum-of-the-parts, or SOTP, valuation framework by Trefis could provide some clues into how the market is thinking. Accordingly, Trefis indicates that QCOM's mobile device chipsets segment accounts for 78% of its valuation, with 21.6% from QTL licensing. As such, while the automotive pipeline offers optionality for Qualcomm in the medium- to long-term, near-term sentiments are likely still dominated by its performance in its smartphone segment.
Moreover, Morningstar's assessment of a narrow economic moat rating is predicated mainly on its licensing division, as Apple (AAPL) attempts to navigate its way out of Qualcomm's modem business by 2025. However, we assessed analysts have likely reflected the downside from Apple's potential exit, as it's no longer new information.
The revised analysts' estimates remain relatively downbeat, as they expect Qualcomm to post a revenue decline of 18.3% YoY in FQ2'23 after last quarter's 11.6% drop. However, it's expected to mark the bottom in Qualcomm's revenue trajectory, with the company expected to finish FY23 (year ending September 2023) with a revenue decline of 14.1%.
Qualcomm's prospects are likely tied closely to China's H2 recovery, as it was the second-largest smartphone market in the world in 2022. As such, Qualcomm's premium positioning in China will likely be critical to help maintain its competitive edge, even as its mass-market peers attempt to capture share.
Despite that, Qualcomm is also not standing still, as DIGITIMES reported recently that MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) is reportedly facing "increased rivalry from Qualcomm in the midrange segment." As such, the company remains well-positioned to navigate the headwinds in the smartphone segment, which could bottom out in H1CY2023.
The critical question is: does the market agree? We believe so.
We downgraded QCOM in early February before the pullback, as we saw potential consolidation in its price action. QCOM fell nearly 20% toward its March lows, proffering investors a fantastic opportunity to add shares as panic sellers bailed out.
QCOM's March lows held robustly above its November lows, suggesting buyers are committed to defending its defense line against further selling onslaught.
After February's bull trap or false upside breakout, we assessed that the risk/reward improved as late buyers were shaken out.
It also looks to be holding its momentum against its 200-week moving average (purple line). QCOM's underperformance against the SOXX also looks close to its nadir and is primed to resume its relative outperformance against its peers.
Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM, INTC, NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
