Federated Hermes: Multiple Growth Drivers

Apr. 14, 2023 5:52 AM ETFederated Hermes, Inc. (FHI)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Both the investment management industry and Federated Hermes are seeing solid inflows for money market assets in early 2023.
  • FHI has already identified areas of good growth potential such as ETFs where it can expand its presence via mergers & acquisitions.
  • Apart from money markets, other asset classes such as equities, fixed income, and private markets are also expected to deliver decent inflows for FHI in the current year.
  • My Buy rating for FHI stays unchanged, taking into consideration the multiple growth drivers for the company.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Seedling are growing on coins are stacked and the seedlings in Concept of finance And Investment of saving money or financial and business growth for profit

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Buy rating assigned to Federated Hermes, Inc.'s (NYSE:FHI) shares.

In my earlier article for FHI written on January 28, 2023, I highlighted that investors should not be unduly concerned about Federated Hermes' below-expectations Q4

Federated Hermes' Past Partnerships And Acquisitions

FHI's Q4 2022 Analyst Presentation

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
10.38K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.