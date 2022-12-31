Global Payments: A Growth Company On Sale

Apr. 14, 2023 6:04 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)
Summary

  • Global Payments is a global business that operates in an environment supported by strong tailwinds in digital payments and growth in e-commerce.
  • The EVO Payments acquisition will further GPN's ambitions in Europe and the Americas and will be accretive to the top and bottom line by the end of 2023.
  • The company has a robust cash flow and a strong balance sheet, and together with its undrawn credit facility, GPN has sufficient cash to make more acquisitions if opportunities appear.
  • GPN is trading at an attractive valuation; its blended P/E of 11.04 is just half of its normal P/E even while its adjusted operating earnings continue to grow in the past 20 years, even through the pandemic.

customer feedback,experience,review concept.

B4LLS

Introduction

There are many things to like about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

GPN boasts of having over 50 billion transactions annually and the soon-to-be-added 4.9 billion annual transactions from EVO Payments means that every time someone makes a transaction

Screen Grab from GPN video on Unified Commerce Platform

Screen Grab from GPN video on Unified Commerce Platform

GPN 2021 Investor Conference

GPN 2021 Investor Conference

Statista Digital Payment

Statista Digital Payment

Statista Retail E-commerce Sales Growth

Statista Retail E-commerce Sales Growth

2022 10K page 76

2022 10K page 76

Screen Grab from Google Cloud YT Video

Screen Grab from Google Cloud YT Video

2022 10K page 38

2022 10K page 38

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

2022 Q4 Earnings Slides

2022 Q4 Earnings Slides

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

