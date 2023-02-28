shaunl

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) has been through many ups and downs over the past almost 2 years that I have been covering it on Seeking Alpha, but the popularity of this company on the platform never ceases to amaze - everyone is interested in what is happening with the shares of a company that pays such generous dividends.

Since I have written about the company almost every month and have always been bullish, we can see from the performance of my calls why ZIM has remained so popular on Seeking Alpha and other platforms:

Source: Author's work, based on Seeking Alpha and YCharts [April 14, 2023]

My average call on ZIM would bring a potential investor a total return of 3.26%. However, if ZIM didn't pay any dividends at all, the potential return would be -38.45%. In comparison, the average return on the S&P 500 Index over the same period of time is 0.68%.

But we are now talking about the average rate of total return. Let's imagine that there is an investor who buys $1000 worth of ZIM stock after each published article and holds that cost-averaged portfolio to this day. What would his/her profitability look like today?

Author's work, based on SA data

Yes, a portfolio consisting only of ZIM stocks could not reach SPY while volatility was much higher [and taxes are not taken into account - real returns should be lower, so use taxable accounts only!]. However, despite the market cycle turning from bullish to bearish, an investor who continued to add to their ZIM position would likely not have suffered significant losses, thanks to the company's generous dividend policy.

From the recent articles on Seeking Alpha, I see that there are 2 camps of investors. One says that ZIM's April dividend was the last one and we cannot expect a new dividend anytime soon - so we should sell now. The others, on the other hand, call to be greedy and buy stocks while they are at current depressed levels. I take a more nuanced approach, recognizing that investment decisions depend on one's time horizon. I'm not advocating being greedy at all - why not just be consistent? This approach has helped keep us from getting burned, and it will likely help keep us from buying ZIM stock just before the next downside reversal.

In my view, investors should consider a range of factors when evaluating ZIM as an investment opportunity, including the industry cycle, dividend policy, corporate governance, company valuation, and the technical analysis of the stock. Based on these criteria, I believe that ZIM is currently a "Buy" on dollar-cost averaging, even if dividends may be on hold for a while.

My Reasoning

The Drewry Container Index - a barometer of global trade and a benchmark for investors trying to predict the future of ZIM's earnings - has been in freefall for many months as supply chains recover.

Drewry.co.uk

The container shipping market experienced a significant decline not only because of the post-Covid effect but also due to the basic laws of supply and demand. In this market, the number of ships available to serve current and future demand determines the supply side. Since the stock market is always looking ahead, investors were considering the market's future prospects one or two years down the line. Unfortunately, this was also the time when a record number of ships will become available, which further contributed to ZIM's decline.

Hellenicshippingnews.com, author's notes

According to Stefan Verberckmoes, a shipping analyst at Alphaliner, the container-ship orderbook currently stands at 7.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units [TEUs], which is higher than the previous peak of 6.6 million TEUs in 2008. During the 2008 peak, the total tonnage on order was equivalent to 60% of the existing capacity of the on-the-water fleet.

In terms of demand, ZIM and its other industry peers have some problems here as well. As BIMCO writes in its outlook [updated on March 2023], the IMF has raised its growth forecast for the global economy to 2.9% in 2023 (+0.2 percentage points) and 3.1% in 2024 (-0.1 pp). The main reason for the improvement in 2023 is an improved outlook for the Chinese economy following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. This has led the IMF to increase estimated growth in 2023 to 5.2% (from 4.4%) while leaving the estimate for 2024 at 4.5%. These growth rates of demand are not enough to compensate for the increase in supply in the respective years:

BIMCO, author's notes

From all the data we have, it is clear that even without various black swans, the container shipping industry will be under macroeconomic pressure in the coming years. What can we say about what might happen in the event of a full-blown recession? There are already enough early signs - from the real estate situation in the USA and China to consumer sentiment in various regions, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and deglobalization trends.

However, as I wrote above, the market takes all these things into account quite quickly - this explains the huge discount to the current ZIM valuation:

Morningstar Premium, author's notes

The "great past" doesn't lead ZIM. The container shipping company posted strong financial results for Q4 and full-year 2022. FY22 revenue amounted to $12.6 billion, driven by higher average freight rates, offset by lower carried volume. ZIM's adjusted EBITDA for FY2022 was $7.5 billion, up 14.3% YoY, while net cash generated by operating activities and free cash flow increased to $6.1 billion (up 2.3% YoY) and $5.8 billion (up 18.8% YoY), respectively. The company paid dividends of $2.04 billion, representing 44% of its total net income. Despite the near-term challenges of the supply-demand imbalance and macroeconomic uncertainties, ZIM's CEO was confident in the company's strategy and expects to generate positive EBIT in FY2023.

For the full year [2023], we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA between $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion and adjusted EBIT between $100 million to $500 million. Source: ZIM's Earnings Call, author's notes

And at the same time, the market does not believe it - in any case, EPS is projected to be negative by FY 2025 [inclusive], according to several analysts:

Seeking Alpha, ZIM's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Here's what Fearnley's research team [a Norwegian shipbroker] wrote on March 14, 2023 [proprietary source]:

Fearnley's, shared by E. Finley-Richardson on Twitter

ZIM should see a sharp decline in its once-stable margins over the next few years, because if we focus on management's guidance for $300 million in adjusted EBIT for FY2023, then EPS should also be positive, not negative as priced in today. And so far, debt on the balance sheet has not increased, only decreased - interest expense should not pull EPS down much.

Data by YCharts

I feel that ZIM stock has absorbed so many negative forecasts that its fall has led to an illogical discrepancy between the market price and fair value.

Everyone was so afraid of a dividend cut that short interest as a % of all outstanding shares eventually rose to 14-16% and is still in that range:

Data by YCharts

I attribute the ZIM rally of the last few days to a) the sharp decline in the short float - as seen in the chart above - and b) the pricing-in of the expectation of the "final dividend". What do I mean by the "b" point? Now that it is clear to most investors that ZIM will not be able to pay divs in the foreseeable future, everyone will probably look at the fair valuation of the stock and compare management and analyst forecasts. In my opinion, they diverge sharply, and in ZIM's favor - I cannot imagine the company's EPS revisions falling further from current levels.

Even the Drewry index is down a mere 0.1% this week, and the dynamics of the indices for the individual routes are similar - everywhere we see a slowdown in the fall. ZIM's earnings are priced in as if the company should be on the verge of bankruptcy in the next few years - while its cash position far exceeds TTM CAPEX and OPEX figures, contradicting that conclusion:

Data by YCharts

I have advocated before that one should look at the technical picture before buying stocks because that is also an important factor. In the case of ZIM, we see how the stock has bounced off its weekly support and is trying to gain a foothold further up, albeit near its all-time lows. The RSI indicator, which shows the strength of the trend and its volatility, suggests that buyers are regaining strength and the recovery could continue - I believe in such a scenario when the EPS upward revisions are ahead of us because now I think they are unfairly underestimated.

TrendSpider Software, ZIM [weekly], author's notes

Your Takeaway

Investing is a very difficult task. It is morally very difficult to resist the desire to urgently sell everything when the portfolio falls a few percent at the moment because it is hard-earned money. I do not rule out the possibility that the current optimism in ZIM stocks could be another bear market rally, as it is in line with the general behavior of the market. There is a risk that the pessimism will continue once those who are still sitting on ZIM shares because of the dividends decide to liquidate their positions. Perhaps that is what the short sellers, who have occupied more than 14% of the float, are waiting for. And they could be right.

But that's the difference between investing and speculating - long-term investors need to take into account all existing factors and new ones coming in but make a decision in anticipation of the years ahead. Yes, ZIM is likely to face its not-best years. Yes, its momentum is muted. But are most risks already priced in? Likewise, yes, I suppose. Then why sell shares at $20 when they have already priced in almost everything negative?

In my opinion, dollar-cost averaging is the ideal strategy to build a position in ZIM and other high-quality cyclical companies. In good times they pay dividends, and in bad times we regularly build our positions in them, waiting for a new round of the bull cycle. It all sounds very simple, but it is hard to follow this rule in practice. However, this is what I would like to recommend everyone to do today. Do not be greedy - be consistent. ZIM is a "dollar-cost averaging Buy", in my opinion. Good luck with your investment!