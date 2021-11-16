PhonlamaiPhoto

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Autoliv, Inc.'s (NYSE:ALV) shares stays as a Hold.

In my earlier September 2, 2022 write-up, I assessed the progress of Autoliv's recovery from the pandemic. The focus of my current update for the company is ALV's top line expansion and profitability outlook. I am positive on Autoliv's revenue growth prospects, but I am worried that ALV's operating margin targets are too ambitious. My mixed view explains why Autoliv's stock is rated as a Hold.

Revenue Growth Expectations

I take the view that Autoliv can deliver a reasonably healthy revenue CAGR at the high single digit percentage level for the next five years between fiscal 2023 and FY 2027. ALV's top line expansion for the medium term should be driven by both share gains and an increase in Content Per Vehicle or CPV.

On the company's website, ALV claimed to have a market share of 43% in the auto passive safety market last year. Earlier, Autoliv outlined its target of achieving a higher "45% market share in the next coming years" at its Capital Markets Day in November 2021. Autoliv's sales performance in recent years suggest that the company has been gaining share over its rivals. In its Q4 2022 earnings presentation slides, ALV revealed that its organic sales growth for FY 2021 and FY 2022 surpassed worldwide local vehicle production or LVP by around +500 basis points and +700 basis points, respectively.

Looking ahead, Autoliv had the confidence to guide for organic revenue growth exceeding LVP by +1,200 basis points for FY 2023. Electric Vehicles or EVs might be the catalyst for an acceleration in market share gains for ALV. The company disclosed at its Q4 2022 results call in late January this year that its "order win rates for new EV platforms were higher" than non-EVs. This led to EVs' proportion of Autoliv's orders to increase from the mid-20s percentage in 2021 to above 40% for 2022. It seems like Autoliv has gained meaningful traction in new EV platforms with its products such as low noise seatbelts targeted at EVs which have been well-received by clients.

The increase in CPV for auto passive safety products will also be another key driver of ALV's top line expansion in the years ahead. Specifically, the narrowing of the gap in CPV between emerging markets and mature markets is expected to be a tailwind for Autoliv. At the company's 2021 Capital Markets Day, ALV cited China as one of the emerging markets which have been witnessing rapid CPV increases in the recent years, in particular domestic automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). The Chinese automotive OEMs have been expanding their presence in overseas markets, and that has led to a meaningful increase in CPV for these local players' vehicles. Autoliv estimated at its most recent fourth quarter earnings briefing that Mainland Chinese automotive OEMs (versus international OEMs) contribute about a quarter of the company's sales in China.

In summary, I see CPV increases and market share gains as being supportive of robust top line expansion for Autoliv in the intermediate term.

Profit Margin Outlook

I am positive on Autoliv's revenue expansion outlook as discussed in the preceding section, but I am much less optimistic about ALV's future profitability.

At its Capital Markets Day in late 2021, ALV revealed its FY 2024 and long term non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin goals of 12% and 13%, respectively. My opinion is that it will be tough for Autoliv to hit these profitability targets.

In the near term, Autoliv has stuck to its operating margin guidance for 2024. However, ALV stressed at the Q4 2022 results briefing that a 12% operating margin is achievable only if "global light vehicle production" is "at least 85 million", and "headwinds from inflation" aren't as bad as 2021 in terms of the hit to operating profitability.

It is noteworthy that ALV is only guiding for an operating margin of 8.75% in FY 2023 based on the mid-point of its financial guidance as indicated in its Q4 2022 earnings presentation. This implies there is no improvement in profitability as compared to the company's 2H 2022 operating margin of around 8.8%. At its fourth quarter earnings call, Autoliv acknowledged that inflationary cost pressures relating to "energy and labor" were the factors that led to a reasonably modest operating profitability guidance for the current year. This raises questions on whether Autoliv can see a major turnaround in costs and margins for FY 2024, considering the conservative FY 2023 outlook.

For the long run, the recent changes that Autoliv has made to its contractual arrangements with its clients regarding raw material price fluctuations could limit its profit margin expansion potential. As per the company management's comments at its Q3 2022 investor briefing in October last year, Autoliv revealed that "about half the portfolio" is now governed by some form "of indexation or closed setup" associated with raw material price changes.

Going forward, ALV might potentially experience a lower degree of profit margin volatility with these contractual changes which tie pricing to raw material prices, but the company's ability to raise prices and expand margins could also be capped with these new contracts.

In a nutshell, my thinking is that there is a reasonably high chance that ALV's future operating margins might disappoint the market.

Closing Thoughts

Autoliv's consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.0 times now is just marginally above its 15-year average EV/EBITDA metric of 6.9 times as per S&P Capital IQ data, suggesting that its current valuations are fair. Also, ALV's decent top line growth profile might be offset by lower than expected margins as discussed in this article. Therefore, Autoliv's risk-reward appears to be balanced which warrants a Hold rating.