Eramet Is Transforming To Become A Leading Battery Metals Producer With Manganese, Nickel, And Soon Lithium

Apr. 14, 2023 6:47 AM ETERAMET S.A. (ERMAF), ERMAY
Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Eramet has a global portfolio of mining assets with the majority of revenues currently coming from manganese, with revenues also from nickel and mineral sands.
  • New projects in the pipeline include the JV 24,000tpa Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project targeting production from early 2024 (ramped mid-2025). Also a battery recycling project and Sonic Bay nickel-cobalt project.
  • The valuation is very attractive on a 2024 PE of 4.9. The current consensus analyst rating is a 'buy' with a price target of Euro 150, representing 56% potential upside.
  • The usual mining risks apply plus moderate to high sovereign risk with projects in Gabon, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Senegal, and Argentina.
  • We rate Eramet as a well-valued buy suited for a 5-year+ time frame.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

The technology screen shows the charging results and the electric vehicle system.,alternative energy concept smart car battery charger EV charging station,3d rendering

Oselote

This article first appeared in 'Trend Investing Group' on March 14, 2023, but has been updated for this article.

Eramet [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY) (OTCPK:ERMAF) is a French company with current manganese, nickel and mineral sands production and near-term

Eramet [FR:ERA](<span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>OTCPK:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ERMAY' title='ERAMET S.A.'>ERMAY</a></span>) (<span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>OTCPK:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ERMAF' title='ERAMET S.A.'>ERMAF</a></span>) 5 year price chart

Yahoo Finance

A summary of Eramet's operations + under construction lithium JV Project

Company presentation

Eramet's Moanda mine in Gabon holds 25% of the world's manganese reserves

Eramet website

Breakdown of Eramet's sales by metals (noting lithium may join in 2024)

Company presentation

Eramet's 2022 free cash flow was mostly driven by manganese sales

Company presentation

Manganese prices have not changed a lot in recent years, now at CNY32.00/t

Trading Economics

Eramet's new growth project plans - Lithium, nickel-cobalt, battery recycling

Company presentation

The Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project highlights

Company presentation

Key Metrics

Company presentation

A summary of Eramet's battery recycling project

Company presentation

Summary of Eramet and BASF JV planned project in Sonic Bay, Indonesia

Company presentation

Eramet's financials and forecast financials

Market Screener

Management, board and shareholders

Market Screener

Eramet top shareholders

Market Screener

Eramet reported a record year for EBITDA in 2022

Feb. 22, 2023 news release

Summary of Eramet's global assets (country risk is moderate to high)

Company presentation

Eramet is transitioning to becoming a leading battery metals producer

Company financials presentation

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.04K Followers
Leader of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain. Trend Investing hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alpha's Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ERAMET [FRA:ERA] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow.https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.