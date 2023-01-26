This article first appeared in 'Trend Investing Group' on March 14, 2023, but has been updated for this article.
Eramet [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY) (OTCPK:ERMAF) is a French company with current manganese, nickel and mineral sands production and near-term plans for lithium production, battery recycling and new nickel-cobalt production. The Company has been performing very well boosted by strong revenues from manganese, but also nickel and mineral sands. Valuation looks attractive plus there is a strong growth outlook for new projects.
Eramet [FR:ERA] 5 year price chart - Price = Euro 96.05 (source)
Eramet has the following operations:
A summary of Eramet's operations + under construction lithium JV Project (source)
Eramet's Moanda mine in Gabon holds 25% of the world's manganese reserves (source)
As shown below manganese is by far the number one contributor to Eramet's financials, both by sales and cash flow. In future years nickel should contribute more and we are expecting to see lithium revenues starting in 2024.
Breakdown of Eramet's sales by metals (noting lithium may join in 2024) (source)
Eramet's 2022 free cash flow was mostly driven by manganese sales (source)
Manganese prices have not changed a lot in recent years, now at CNY32.00/t (source)
Eramet recently announced their 2022 financials and gave the following outlook for 2023 (source):
2023 outlook which is in line with a less buoyant and inflationary macroeconomic context: Ore volumes up: more than 30 Mwmt of nickel ore in Indonesia and more than 7.5 Mt of manganese ore in Gabon. Average prices expected to decline compared to 2022, notably for manganese alloys. Energy and reductant costs to remain at a high level. Group adjusted EBITDA expected at around €1.2bn in 2023, including the proportional contribution of Weda Bay.
Analysts are forecasting Eramet's net income will fall back in 2023. See valuation section chart by Market Screener further below.
Eramet has numerous growth plans. The chart below gives the main growth plans, notably Centenario-Ratones Lithium JV Project in Argentina, lithium-ion battery recycling project, and the Sonic Bay nickel-cobalt Project in Indonesia.
Eramet's new growth project plans - Lithium (DLE JV in Argentina), Lithium (geothermal JV project France), nickel-cobalt in Sonic Bay Indonesia, battery recycling (source)
The Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project (Argentina) (using "DLE")
The Project is a JV ("Eramine Sudamerica") 50.1% owned by Eramet and 49.9% owned by Tsingshan and is located in Salta, Argentina.
The Resource size is an estimated 10 Mt LCE with a 40 year mine life.
The Project CapEx (excludes the US$185m spent by Eramet on acquisition etc) has been mostly funded by Tsingshan as a way of earning into the Project. Total CapEx is estimated at US$550m with Tsingshan contributing the first US$400m, after that the remaining CapEx (US$150m) is to be financed on a pro rata basis. OpEx (cash costs) are estimated at US$3,500/t.
Construction is ongoing with first production targeted for early 2024 with Phase 1 planning to ramp to 24,000 tpa LCE by mid-2025. A Phase 2 Feasibility Study will look at an additional 50,000tpa.
Lithium production will use direct lithium extraction ("DLE") which Eramet has tested continuously for 3 years on site with good success.
The Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project highlights (source)
For more details about the geothermal brine JV Project in Alsace France (10,000tpa LCE late this decade) you can read here.
As shown below Eramet has partnered with SUEZ to produce blackmass from battery recycling in France starting in 2024. Refining the blackmass to battery metals by Eramet is targeted for 2025-26.
A summary of Eramet's battery recycling project (source)
The Sonic Bay Project is a JV between Eramet (51%) and BASF (49%). It will take ore from the Weda Bay deposit and process at a hydrometallurgical complex with a high-pressure acid leach ("HPAL") unit, to produce mix hydroxide precipitate containing 67,000tpa nickel and 7,000tpa cobalt.
Production is targeted to start in early 2026, subject to a final investment decision.
Summary of Eramet and BASF JV planned project in Sonic Bay, Indonesia (source)
Eramet's current market cap is Euro 2.75b. Eramet reports end 2022 net debt at Euro 344m.
2023 PE's is 6.3 and 2024 is 4.9. 2023 net profit margin is forecast to be 10.2%.
Current consensus analyst rating is a 'buy' with a price target of Euro 150.00, representing 56% potential upside.
Eramet's financials and forecast financials (source)
Eramet is led by Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Christel Bories. You can read some details here.
You can read more details on the board and management here.
Management, board and shareholders (source)
The key catalysts are quarterly earnings results and start of production of new projects:
Summary of Eramet's global assets (country risk is moderate to high) (source)
Eramet is transitioning to becoming a leading battery metals producer (source)
Eramet had a great 2022 with record financial results driven mostly by manganese, but also nickel and mineral sands. 2023 may see some pullback if key commodity prices weaken.
Eramet has a strong portfolio of growth projects ahead including moving into the lithium sector as a potential 2024 DLE lithium producer in Argentina, a 2025/26 battery recycling metals producer, and a potential 2026+ nickel-cobalt producer at Sonic Bay. The new Argentina JV Project in particular has potential to significantly move the needle higher for Eramet.
Valuation looks very attractive on a 2024 PE of 4.9. Current consensus analyst rating is a 'buy' with a price target of Euro 150.00, representing 56% potential upside.
Risks are numerous. They revolve around achieving production targets and bringing on new projects (technical risks with DLE, cost blowouts with HPAL), commodity price risks (manganese, nickel, mineral sands, and in time lithium), and moderate to high country risks (Gabon, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Senegal, Argentina). Eramet is currently most exposed to manganese which is mainly use is in the steel industry. The PE may remain low due to the cyclical nature of Eramet's mining business and moderate to high country risks.
We rate Eramet as a well valued buy suited for a 5 year+ time frame.
As usual all comments are welcome.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Trend Investing
Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.
Trend Investing articles:
Exclusive: Our Cobalt Demand Versus Supply Model - April 2023
This article was written by
The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain. Trend Investing hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alpha's Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ERAMET [FRA:ERA] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow.https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments