David Ramos

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trading range bound for quite a few years now. After shares peaked at $200 in 2013, a decade of stagnation started as shares have basically traded in a $100-$150 range since 2017, now trading in the middle of the range.

In the summer of last year I believed that IBM was seeing another year in its transformation, becoming smaller in order to grow quicker, resulting in impaired earnings power to some degree. This observation and higher share price increased valuations and expectations a bit, as I was cautious on the prospects from there on.

Some Background

After years of stagnation, IBM announced a huge $34 billion deal for Red Hat in 2018, a deal which was large, even for IBM. Despite the deal tag, the organic growth contribution to growth reported by IBM would likely be stuck around a percent, not sufficient to offset legacy sales declines. So far, for this supposed to be transformative acquisition.

During the pandemic year 2020, revenues of IBM fell from $77 billion and change to $73 billion, with GAAP earnings down from $9.4 billion to $5.6 billion, as every dollar decline on the topline surfaced on the bottom line as well. The company posted GAAP earnings of $6.23 per share, with adjusted earnings coming in at $8.67 per share, in what was generally a difficult year for the business.

The company spun off Kyndryl (KD) as a publicly traded IT infrastructure provider. The business unit was responsible for $17 billion in sales at the time, posting break-even results, with shares currently awarded a mere $3 billion valuation. The large divestment made that IBM would become a lot smaller, relatively more profitable and see a better growth profile.

Pro forma of the divestment, revenues came in at $57 billion in 2021, up two billion on the year before. First quarter sales for 2022 rose 8% to $14.2 billion, with constant currency sales up 11%. First quarter adjusted earnings came in at $1.40 per share, as the company has made some aggressive adjustments, notably related to retirement liabilities. Net debt, including both financing receivables and pension liabilities, made that net debt came down to $28 billion.

With IBM having traded at a mere 10-12 times multiple during the late 2010s the company had seen huge valuation multiple inflation. After all, earnings power around $6-8 per share translated into an 18-23 times multiple at $140 over the summer. This valuation, a stronger dollar and softer economic conditions made me quite cautious amidst the continuation of the transformation.

Stagnation

Since my last take on the business at $140 in July, shares of IBM have traded in a $120-$150 range, now trading hands at $128 per share.

Forwarding to January of this year, the company reported a more than 5% increase in full year sales to $60.5 billion, as growth came to a standstill in the fourth quarter, in part the result of continued headwinds from a strong dollar, but there appears to have been some operational softness as well.

For the year the company posted adjusted earnings of $9.13 per share (up from $7.93 per share in 2021) as GAAP earnings only came in at $1.95 per share. This gap was largely the result of deal related charges, but mostly from a $5.41 per share retirement charge, as such legacy obligations are still apparent on the balance sheet.

The balance sheet remains quite "long", showing quite some net debt as the balance sheet contains $105 billion in assets, relatively little equity and a large goodwill position.

And Now?

The reality is that shares of IBM are down about 10% since last summer while the company has seen a decent 2022 from an earnings point of view, albeit that sales growth came to a complete standstill in the fourth quarter of last year.

So despite the promise and potential to improve organic growth pace of the business, I have to observe that sales are not really growing. Moreover, pension related charges remain huge and continue to hurt the GAAP earnings, as the company continues to be aggressive with earnings adjustments, as the balance sheet remains quite complicated.

To make the business a bit simpler, the company reportedly is looking to sell the weather business which includes the weather.com business in a billion deal, which would mark an utter disappointment after the company bought the business in 2015 for twice that amount.

In the meantime, the company continues to pay out a solid $1.65 per share quarterly dividend, equal to about $6.60 per share, as IBM continues to hand out $6 billion dividends to investors, little over half of free cash flows.

It is this dividend which is the most appealing reason to hold shares, providing a 5.2% dividend yield, as growth is non-existent and the balance sheet and earnings statement remain quite complicated. Worrisome is that the signs of the transformation have not really continued amidst growth coming to a standstill, albeit that cash flow generation remains solid.

Nonetheless, it feels as if IBM is still on a multi-year road to simplify its operations, with much more work ahead, and hence valuation multiple inflation should not be expected soon. That said, the overall valuation looks fair, and the dividend is fair, but long term capital appreciation potential feels limited.