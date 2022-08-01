kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is at the forefront of chip and electronic system design, catering to a diverse range of applications through its electronic design automation (EDA) products. As the company continues to grow, it aims to capitalize on opportunities within system companies, system design and analysis (SDA), and artificial intelligence (AI). However, investors must weigh these growth prospects against potential risks, such as geopolitical tensions and high valuation. In this article, we will explore Cadence's growth strategies, AI opportunities, and the risks posed by the ongoing US-China geopolitical tensions and market valuation.

Business Analysis

Cadence Design Systems is a leading provider of software products for the design of chips and electronic systems. Their core business involves offering a diverse portfolio of best-in-class electronic design automation (EDA) products for analog, digital, and memory chips. As a result, a significant portion of the world's chip designs utilize some form of Cadence software. Cadence's main goal is to ensure excellence in their core EDA products, which is crucial for the company's growth and expansion.

One major growth area for Cadence is the increasing demand from system companies, which currently account for approximately 45% of their revenue. These companies, such as car and phone manufacturers, are designing more silicon, which opens up new opportunities for Cadence. As a response to this demand, the company is offering new products for system design and analysis (SDA), which includes simulation products for thermal, power, and electromagnetic analysis. This shift towards SDA expands Cadence's total addressable market (TAM) by an estimated $8 billion to $10 billion, providing ample growth potential.

In terms of their core EDA and IP business, Cadence is already a market leader. However, there is still room for growth as they are now engaging with large companies that have not traditionally used Cadence products. This presents an opportunity for the company to further expand its market share within the EDA space.

Regarding the system companies, Cadence is in the early stages of tapping into this market. Drawing on the baseball game analogy, they are only in the second inning of the journey. With system companies increasingly designing in-house chips, Cadence has a significant opportunity to grow in this sector. Though their simulation portfolio generated about $400 million in revenue last year, the market is estimated to be worth $8 billion to $10 billion, illustrating the tremendous potential for growth in this area.

AI Opportunity

In the AI domain, Cadence has just begun to scratch the surface. Despite launching their first AI-related products two years ago, there is still a long road ahead for deployment and growth in this sector. AI applications offer another avenue for the company to drive growth in the future.

The complexity of chip and system designs is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years, with chips estimated to have 1 trillion transistors by 2030. This increasing complexity provides an opportunity for Cadence to not only assist customers in designing AI chips but also to apply AI and optimization techniques to improve the productivity of their own products. By leveraging AI, Cadence aims to deliver more value to their customers and help them navigate the challenges associated with designing increasingly complex systems.

AI has the potential to be transformational in various industries, but it is crucial to recognize the distinction between true AI and the "AI washing" phenomenon, where traditional computer science or statistical techniques are rebranded as AI. AI can be seen as the science of pattern recognition, complementing the classical sciences of geometry and calculus.

In the context of Cadence Design Systems, AI is leveraged for optimization purposes rather than replacing the foundational knowledge and expertise required in chip and system design. By using AI, designers can automate repetitive tasks and focus on higher-value tasks, such as architectural decisions, increasing productivity and efficiency in the design process.

One example of AI's value in the Cadence ecosystem is the application of reinforcement learning to streamline the optimization process. In this case, instead of humans searching the design space through numerous iterations, reinforcement learning algorithms can mathematically explore the space more efficiently and quickly, providing superior results. This approach saves both time and effort for designers, enabling them to focus on more creative and complex tasks.

The real value of AI in Cadence's context lies in its ability to optimize processes and help designers move up the stack, enabling them to manage multiple tasks or make more strategic decisions. This way, AI complements human creativity and expertise, ultimately enhancing the overall design process and productivity.

Risk: China

The geopolitical tension between the US and China poses a significant risk for Cadence Design Systems, as new export restrictions target electronic design automation (EDA) software produced by the likes of Cadence and Synopsys (SNPS). With the goal of hampering Chinese efforts to build next-generation processors domestically, these restrictions could have implications for the long-term growth prospects of Cadence.

As China's domestic semiconductor industry matures, the country will inevitably seek to develop domestic suppliers of EDA products to advance their capabilities. While the new export restrictions may not have an immediate impact on Cadence, the company could face the risk of being locked out of the massive Chinese market in the future as the technological landscape evolves.

Considering that China is the world's largest importer of semiconductors, losing access to this market could significantly hinder Cadence's growth potential. As investors, we need to closely monitor these geopolitical developments and the potential implications for Cadence's business.

Financial & Valuation

What sets Cadence apart from competitors is their focus on financial discipline. In recent years, the company has shown impressive revenue growth, with their 3-year CAGR standing at 15%. Simultaneously, they have managed to improve their non-GAAP margin from 26% to 41%. As a result, Cadence belongs to an exclusive group of companies that can achieve 15%+ revenue growth while maintaining a 40% margin.

Furthermore, Cadence's incremental margin is 50%, which means that they aim to generate at least $50 million in profit for every additional $100 million in revenue. This financial discipline ensures that the company's earnings per share (EPS) will grow even faster than its revenue.

While Cadence Design Systems has demonstrated impressive growth and strong margins, it is crucial to consider the company's valuation in the context of the broader market and macroeconomic environment. Trading at 43x forward 12-month consensus EPS, Cadence is at the higher end of its 5-year range, and it commands a 125% premium on a PE basis relative to the S&P 500.

In light of the deteriorating macroeconomic environment and increasing risks, the current valuation appears to be quite rich. As investors, we must weigh the potential for continued growth and profitability against the broader market conditions and uncertainties that could impact Cadence's performance in the future. While the company has shown strong performance and positioned itself well in the EDA, SDA, and AI markets, the valuation suggests that much of this potential may already be priced in.

Conclusion

Cadence Design Systems has demonstrated a strong growth trajectory, driven by its focus on financial discipline, expansion into system design and analysis, and leveraging AI for optimization. Despite these promising growth drivers, investors must also consider the risks associated with geopolitical tensions and the company's current valuation. While Cadence is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand from system companies and the AI revolution, the potential loss of the Chinese market due to export restrictions and the company's high valuation in the context of the broader market environment pose significant challenges. Investors should approach Cadence with caution, carefully weighing the potential risks against the company's growth drivers and strategic positioning.