Hawkish ECB Comments Boost Risk Of A 50 Bp Hike Next Month

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.55K Followers

Summary

  • US equities rallied strongly, with the major indices up more than 1%. US equity futures are softer.
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is at its best level in two months.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is up for the fifth consecutive session and is approaching the year's high set in February.
  • The dollar tumbled to new lows for the year against the euro, sterling, and Swiss franc. After extending its decline in the Asia-Pacific session, it has turned slightly higher against several major currencies.
  • Among EM currencies, the Mexican peso, South African rand, Turkish lira, and Polish zloty are sporting softer profiles.

Selective focus on US Federal Reserve emblem on hundred dollars banknote as FED consider interest rate hike, economics and inflation control national organization.

Diy13

Overview

The 0.5% decline in US March producer prices pushed on the door opened by the softer-than-expected CPI on Wednesday. The Fed funds futures market sees the year-end rate at 4.33%, while still pricing in a nearly 70% chance of a hike

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.55K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.