Investment Thesis

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is a stock that I called on the way down and called on the way up. Consequently, I believe that this allows me to air my bullish assertion with confidence.

Spotify is a Peter Lynch turnaround. That means a stock where the narrative that everyone knows is one thing. But that actual the underlying business is dramatically improving.

There's a lot to be bullish about here, so let's get to it!

Rapid Recap

As we headed into Spotify's Q4 earnings call I stated the following:

In the past year, I've been either uninterest or bearish on this name. I didn't see a positive risk-reward on its share price.

Today, given that investors are also now uninterested in this stock, I make an about-turn on my point of view. I hereby take the contrarian angle and I believe that in the next 6 months, Spotify Technology S.A. stock could provide an attractive return.

Since that article was published, the stock has indeed provided an attractive return.

So, what's next?

Revenue Growth Rates Tick Higher

SPOT revenue growth rates, **as reported figures

There are two main reasons why I'm bullish on Spotify.

The first one can be observed above, Spotify's Q1 2023 points to the mid-teens growth rates. That means that Q1 2023, which is up against the toughest comparable period is likely to see at least 15% y/y growth rates. And that the rest of the year, but particularly H2 2023 should be reporting even faster growth rates.

And the second reason is shown below.

If you've read my work in the past you'll have seen me say, what you want as an investor is a stock where analysts are upwards revising their outlook. There's arguably no better setup for the investor than a stock that's fallen from grace and analysts are upwards revising their financial model.

2023 Prospects Discussed

Serious investors will be aware that the advertising market got killed in 2022. Look towards big companies such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) or any smaller ad tech business, for instance, The Trade Desk (TTD), Digital Turbine (APPS), AppLovin (APP), or Unity Software (U).

Nearly all discuss the same narrative, that right now, there's a lot of softness in advertising, but most expect a pick-up later in 2023.

SPOT shareholder letter

Consequently, given that Spotify's ad-support business has been such a significant drag on Spotify in 2022, I believe that in 2023, there's going to be a significant amount of tailwind. Again, I suspect this will start to be reflected in H2 2023.

What's more, the decline in Spotify's total gross margin isn't allowing Spotify's new product rollouts to shine.

More specifically, Spotify's nascent business unit, namely its Two-Sided Marketplace, where Spotify provides monetization opportunities for creators. Admittedly, it's still early day. But the point I wish to impress upon you, is that irrespective of what the share price leads you to believe, Spotify is down, but not out.

Free Cash Flows Will Increase

Spotify ended 2022 with barely positive free cash flows of EUR21 million.

SPOT shareholder letter

That being said, the business isn't bleeding cash. And given that Spotify clearly has more than enough cash on its balance sheet, plus the fact that it's still managing to deliver accelerating growth rates, I believe that its lack of positive free cash flows is not a hindrance to the bull case.

What's more, management stated in the shareholder letter that Spotify expects its free cash flow to remain positive in 2023, once again supporting the investment thesis.

The Bottom Line

In my prior article, I stated:

[...] if we look out 6 months from now, Spotify Technology's newer investor base will have quite different expectations from the investors today. And that's really the key to seeing this contrarian investment opportunity for what it is.

Spotify has succeeded in turning around its business. Meanwhile, the stock is cheap at just 1x sales. Given the meaningfully recurring nature of the business, I believe that 1x sales already prices in a lot of negativity.