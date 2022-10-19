S&P 500: Markets Are Calling The Fed's Bluff, And For Good Reason

Summary

  • There is overwhelming consensus across financial media that the Fed will stick to its word to keep rates higher for longer. But the financial markets are sending a different message.
  • The challenging task of executing monetary policy while having to manage market expectations means that the FOMC may say one thing, and do another.
  • We think the scenario of a soft landing is still very much in play.
  • We maintain our bullish view on the S&P 500 and stick to our 4,200 level target, with a view to upgrading our target should we see a decisive break above this level.
  • In the bearish scenario that we see a pullback in the S&P 500 back towards 4,000, we would consider buying the dip.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers Semiannual Monetary Report At Senate Hearing

Win McNamee

Few economists are forecasting rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, and there is overwhelming consensus across financial media that the Fed will stick to its word to keep rates higher for longer. Phrases such as "more work needs

US 1 & 2 year government bond yields

TradingView.com

FOMC Dot Plot

CME FedWatch Tool

Price chart of SPY

TradingView.com

US Core PCE & Core CPI

TradingView.com

Global Supply Chain Pressure Index

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures

TradingView.com

M2 money supply growth

Reuters

U.S. jobs data for March 2023

Bureau of Labor Statistics

