Win McNamee

Few economists are forecasting rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, and there is overwhelming consensus across financial media that the Fed will stick to its word to keep rates higher for longer. Phrases such as "more work needs to be done" and "still well above the Fed's 2% target" have become so entrenched that they are becoming indisputable truths.

Financial markets on the other hand, where real money and the pressure to deliver alpha are on the line, are sending a different message. And from our perspective at Stratos Capital Partners, we have a preference to follow the money than trust economists with little skin in the game. Objectively, economic data over the past few months also continue to indicate cooling inflationary pressures and a resilient U.S. economy.

As the S&P 500 Index (SP500) edges towards its February peak of 4,179 points, we think it is an appropriate time to reassess the economic landscape ahead and provide an update on our view of the S&P 500. First, let us review the Fed's recent communication on inflation and monetary policy.

Monetary Policy Not Just A Matter Of Macroeconomics

The financial media often underestimates monetary policy, reducing the Fed's profound dual mandate into a straightforward and simple exercise of applying some economic model straight out of the textbook.

But from the Fed's perspective, determining whether to adjust monetary policy at its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings and even the wording of its statement, inevitably involves a certain extent of guesswork. Not only are the lagging effects of monetary policy difficult to ascertain with decent accuracy, but unforeseen risks to the economy in the future (such as bank failures) are also almost impossible to predict.

On top of the technicalities of macroeconomics, the Fed's job also involves reading market sentiment and carefully managing animal spirits. Make no mistake, one wrong move here could essentially undermine monetary policy to such an extent that large asset price swings could amplify wealth effects on consumption.

The challenging task of executing monetary policy while having to manage market expectations through carefully worded "Fed Speak", means that the FOMC may say one thing, and do another. If the FOMC declares the end of monetary tightening prematurely, financial conditions could ease rapidly, undermining the impact of rate hikes aimed at cooling the economy before the job of taming inflation is done. On the other hand, if the market believes that the FOMC is late at taking its foot off the brakes, the market could crash in anticipation of a hard landing. The real risk here is that a market crash could set off a panic that would create even greater challenges in engineering a recovery.

Financial markets seem to understand this and have often behaved in a manner that seems counterintuitive to casual observers. If one is to believe the FOMC's rhetoric of "more needs to be done" and "still well above the Fed's 2% target", then one would expect many more rate hikes to come and should stay away from short-dated fixed income and equities. Yet that is not the case.

Yields on U.S. 1-Year Government Bonds have fallen from the 5.25% peak recorded on 8 March to around 4.70% at the time of writing. With the Fed funds rate at 4.75% to 5.00%, the bond market is essentially pricing a rate cut. Prior to the FOMC's decision to hike rates by 25 basis points on 23 March, yields fell to as low as 4.17%, meaning that the bond market had expected the FOMC to keep rates on hold. Yields on U.S. 2-Year Government Bonds are currently pricing in as much as 4 rate cuts and for interest rates to drop below 4% within the next 24 months.

TradingView.com

Meanwhile, the FOMC is still sticking to its script of "more needs to be done" and "still well above the Fed's 2% target", with the FOMC Dot Plot showing members' forecast for median Fed funds rates of 5.00% to 5.25% at end-2023 and 4.00% to 4.25% at end-2024.

CME FedWatch Tool

Scepticism towards the Fed's monetary policy stance is also reflected in the equity markets. The S&P 500 has defied pessimistic calls for stagflation and a hard landing, staging quite an impressive rebound after the market bottomed out in October 2022. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 appears to be gathering momentum as it edges towards its previous peak of 4,179 points.

TradingView.com

What The Fed Sees, Versus What The Fed Says

Our task as investors is to try to understand what the FOMC is thinking instead of just listening to what it says. And the most objective way of doing this is to study the economic data ourselves. One thing we can know for sure is that the Fed also has access to the same economic data (if not better and higher frequency data), and that if FOMC economists are not entirely delusional should be arriving at similar conclusions on the state of the economy. Here, the economic evidence seems conclusively in favour of cooling inflationary pressures and a resilient economy.

TradingView.com

As the chart above shows, since September 2022, both the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Core PCE) have been on a downward trend.

In a previous article published in October 2022, we also looked into supply chain bottlenecks, which many supply-side analysts identified as one of the major sources of inflationary pressures. The chart below shows that the latest New York Fed's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, which tracks transportation cost data and manufacturing surveys to gauge global supply chain conditions, indicates that supply chain conditions have continued to improve in recent months.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Meanwhile, futures pricing on the Bloomberg Commodity Index, which reflects price movements broadly across commodity futures markets, have continued to decline since June 2022.

TradingView.com

If that is not enough to convince monetary hawks that inflation is no longer a threat, there is more conclusive evidence for even the most hard-line of monetarists. The chart below shows U.S. M2 money supply growth contracting 2.4% y-o-y in February - notice how contraction in M2 money supply growth has almost always resulted in lower inflation with a 2-year lag.

Reuters

As we have alluded to earlier, the transmission of monetary policy to the economy is widely accepted in practice to have long and variable lags. Thus, the FOMC understands that it has to pre-empt inflation and tweak monetary policy several quarters ahead. What this means is that the financial media's favourite phrase "still well above the Fed's 2% target", is essentially a moot point. The FOMC will know its job is done, well before Core PCE hits 2%. The problem is that in our opinion the FOMC can't declare the end of monetary tightening yet because it has to manage market sentiment.

The Job Is Done For Inflation, But How About The Economy?

In the interest of keeping this article within a reasonable length, we will briefly highlight the strength of the U.S. economy by looking at the labour market. Given that private consumption accounts for almost 70% of the U.S. economy, the strength of the labour market serves as a good indicator of economic growth. The charts below show U.S. labour market remain strong in March, with the unemployment rate near decades lows of 3.5%.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

While some would reason that a tight labour market will fuel inflationary pressures, and therefore, the Fed will have to tighten monetary policy until we see a higher unemployment rate. While there is some truth in saying that a tight labour market may lead to higher wages, there is little evidence to suggest higher wages will necessarily result in broad-based inflationary pressures. After all, inflation is defined as a broad and general increase in prices and a fall in the purchasing value of money. Wages are merely one part of the inflation equation. Wages aside, numbers don't lie and both the core CPI and the core PCE data we have presented indicate that inflation remains on a downward trend. Wages measured by average hourly pay, have also moderated in recent months.

Overall, the U.S. economy seems to be in pretty good shape and recent corporate earnings continue to paint a resilient economic picture. Consensus estimates currently expect S&P 500 earnings to rise 4.4% in 2023, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Forward-Looking Investors Are Already Buying

From our perspective, financial markets seem to be behaving rationally despite the financial media's constant barrage of negativity (studies show negative headlines tend to draw more readers). The S&P 500 barely twitched even in the face of the two bank failures in March. While the pessimists may declare that the market is showing signs of irrational exuberance, remember what happened to the doomsday calls for stagflation and market meltdowns back in 2022?

We think the scenario of a soft landing is still very much in play although we also acknowledge the many macroeconomic risks including contagious bank failures, tightening credit conditions, and geopolitical risks, just to name a few. Veteran investors would struggle to recall a time when investing was risk-free.

One way to manage the pessimism is to look long-term. Forward-looking investors including Warren Buffett, pension and endowment funds tend to buy even more during equity market declines. And very often, they do so not because they are calling the Fed's bluff, but because they simply do not pay much attention to short-term drivers of equity returns.

In Conclusion

We maintain our bullish view on the S&P 500 and stick to our 4,200 level target, with a view to upgrading our target should we see a decisive break above this level.

In the bearish scenario that we see a pullback in the S&P 500 back towards 4,000, we would consider buying the dip.