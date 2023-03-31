nespix

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is an alternative passive income investment for investors seeking recurring distributions, a diversified underlying portfolio of high-quality growth stocks, and a high dividend yield.

The fund makes monthly distributions and writes covered calls in order to generate additional income that can be distributed to fund investors.

I like the fund's growth theme and diversification, and I believe BST can help investors combine growth and dividend income.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is an appealing addition to a passive income portfolio because it is also selling at a small premium to net asset value.

Diversification Trumps Everything

I've previously stated that in times of market volatility, I value diversification and distribution stability above all else. Thus, my investment strategy is primarily focused on a diversified portfolio comprised of real estate investment trusts and business development companies, but I'm also incorporating a couple of closed-end equity funds, such as the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, which I believe will add to the diversification of my portfolio.

The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's primary goal is to provide recurring income to fund investors while achieving an attractive total return through income generation and capital appreciation. The fund's investment mandate allows for the writing of call options as part of the fund's efforts to generate portfolio income.

The fund is primarily focused on the United States, with approximately 80% of its assets invested in the country.

The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's primary investment focus is 'equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies', many of which are among the largest in the United States.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's top holdings as of March 31, 2023 included well-known innovative companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). The biggest portfolio position as of March 31, 2023 was Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) with a weighting of almost 8%.

The fund, however, is broadly diversified and holds many different investments in a variety of industries, further aiding the diversification aspect that I think is so important now that markets have become noticeably more volatile.

Top Holdings (BlackRock Science and Technology Trust)

The fund primarily invests in Software & Services, Hardware and Semiconductors. As such, the fund is heavily overweight, as the name suggests, technology companies with strong growth prospects in their respective growth industries.

Portfolio By Type (BlackRock Science and Technology Trust)

Attractive NAV Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust commenced operations in October 2014 and is looking back at almost a decade of stock market performance. During this time, the fund has achieved 13.08% annual net asset value growth while maintaining a high dividend yield, too.

NAV Performance (BlackRock Science and Technology Trust)

Small Premium To NAV

Closed-end funds can trade at premiums or discounts to their reported net asset value, with BlackRock Science and Technology Trust trading at a 1.54% premium.

Earlier this year, the fund achieved a premium of up to 6%, but that premium has since been reduced due to concerns about a U.S. bank crisis. As a result, I believe the drop represents a good time to buy for passive income investors.

Data by YCharts

BlackRock Science And Technology Trust: Investment Risks

The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed-end equity fund that invests heavily in technology companies in the United States, but there is no guarantee that this sector will outperform in the future. As a result, fund investors who choose the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust may underperform a more broadly diversified stock index like the S&P 500.

Furthermore, the fund charges investors a 1% annual management fee, which can deprive passive income investors of a significant portion of their long-term investment returns.

An S&P 500-focused exchange-traded fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), is a less expensive alternative to BST that also provides greater diversification.

My Conclusion

In times of market volatility, I value diversification and distribution certainty above all else, which is why I believe the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is an appealing passive income option for investors.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is well-diversified, and the call option strategy generates income for fund investors. I also like how you can combine the technology growth theme with a high income potential.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is appealing to passive income investors like me because of its low premium to net asset value, strong diversification, and monthly distribution.