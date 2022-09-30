Marat Musabirov

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSE:DIT) reports a significant number of customers all over the United States. I believe that the expertise accumulated in the industry makes the company a solid business model. In my view, new acquisitions like that of Team Sledd, LLC or Henry's as well as new customer lists acquired could bring significant revenue growth. Even considering risks from the total amount of debt, competition, or failed introduction of products, in my opinion, the stock is significantly undervalued. My discounted cash flow model revealed significant upside potential.

AMCON Serves Many Clients

AMCON is a dedicated distribution solutions company, primarily operating in the Eastern United States, currently active in 29 states in that region. Its business model is divided into two segments. One of the segments operates the entire distribution of products as well as the contribution of advice and management for its clients. The other segment is dedicated solely to the transport of food products for retail markets, and currently serves 19 food outlets in the Middle East and Florida area.

AMCON is one of the largest distributors in the United States, even without having a national position on the West Coast, serving an estimated 5,400 active customers to date, including small stores, tobacconists, and kiosks. AMCON currently distributes some 17,000 different products through its logistics lines. I do appreciate that the company serves many customers. In sum, AMCON appears significantly diversified.

With that, in my view, it is important to note that in the last year, the sale of cigarettes meant more than 60% of the profits for the company, while the rest is occupied by the other great variety of products. In this sense, it seems evident that AMCON depends directly on the cigarette trade above any other product.

AMCON has the ability to offer services that improve the production capacity of both producers and their customers, through marketing and company services, thus taking full advantage of the business model and generating closeness with its customers. This distribution segment operates through 7 storage centers, having business relationships with large companies such as Kellogg (K), Hershey (HSY), and Kraft Heinz (KHC). Unfortunately, neither of these relationships is sustained by long-term contracts.

Balance Sheet: At The End Of 2022, Inventory Increased Significantly

Very recently, AMCON reported an impressive increase in the amount of inventory, which seemed to be financed by more credit facilities. In my view, inventory increases reflect quite an optimistic information. It means that AMCON may expect to sell more in the coming months, or acquisitions brought a lot of new inventory. In any case, the news sends beneficial information to the market.

As of December 31, 2022, the company reported cash of $0.452 million, accounts receivable of $54.4 million, and inventories worth $185 million. Besides, with income taxes receivable of $0.66 million, total current assets would stand at $253 million. The total amount of current assets is significantly larger than the total amount of current liabilities, so I am not concerned about any liquidity issues.

Non-current assets include property and equipment close to $48 million, operating lease right-of-use assets of $19 million, and goodwill worth $5 million. In sum, total assets stood at $330 million. The asset/liability ratio is larger than one, so I do believe that the balance sheet stands in good shape.

The list of liabilities does not seem worrying. Accounts payable stood at $33 million with accrued expenses of $14 million, accrued wages, salaries, and bonuses of $3.79 million, and current operating lease liabilities of $6.42 million.

Current maturities of long-term debt stood at $1.5 million with the current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest of $1.7 million, credit facilities close to $141 million, and mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest of around $9 million.

I believe that investors will do good by looking at the total amount of debt. If we take a look at the current amount of EBITDA and FCF, I believe that the total amount of credit facilities seems elevated. Net leverage stands at close to 1.5x according to YCharts. With that, I am assuming that FCF growth will trend north in the coming years, so I am not that worried.

Assumptions In My Model

Under my financial model, I assumed that the company would successfully continue to maximize liquidity and generate capital flow in short-term operations. Besides, I would expect new development of food products with production technologies adapted to the new market needs and expansion of its food service, which will likely bring revenue growth. I believe that considering the number of clients, new products will likely have significant effects on revenue.

Finally, infrastructure investments in the medium term, new acquisitions, and further geographical expansion at the national level could also serve as revenue catalysts. Considering inorganic growth, I believe that the company recently accelerated its acquisitions with the transaction of Team Sledd, LLC. I believe that bankers would provide more financing if AMCON successfully finds new targets. When the company acquires other distributors, management obtains a list of customers, which can acquire products from AMCON.

The Company and Chas. M. Sledd Company, a West Virginia wholesale distributor serving the convenience store industry, jointly own and operate Team Sledd, LLC, a limited liability company which owns and operates Sledd's wholesale distribution business. Source: Annual Report

I am also optimistic about new products that AMCON could offer, because management has outstanding expertise in the industry. Management knows well how to connect with vendors and establish customer relationships, which will likely help sustain revenue growth.

The management teams for both of our business segments include substantial depth in the areas of finance, information technology, business development, retail store support, logistics, sales, and marketing. This experience is beneficial for the management of vendor and customer relationships as well as overall operational execution. Source: Annual Report

DCF Model

Under the previous conditions, I obtained 2032 net income of $15 million, depreciation of $8.37 million, and equity method investment earnings close to $15 million. I also assumed changes in deferred income taxes around $11 million, provision for losses on doubtful accounts of -$0.8 million, and inventory allowance close to $1.96 million.

Besides, with changes in accounts receivable of $49 million, changes in inventories of -$1.569 million, and changes in prepaid and other current assets close to -$31 million, I also assumed 2032 changes in accounts payable of -$16.32 million. Finally, with changes in accrued expenses of around $15 million, 2032 CFO would stand at close to $48 million. Finally, if we assume the purchase of property and equipment of -$8.37 million, 2032 FCF would stand at $39 million.

If we assume an EV/FCF multiple of 6.1x, the residual FCF would stand at $242 million. Besides, with a WACC of 7.4%, I obtained an enterprise value of $335 million.

If we add cash of $0.452 million and subtract current maturities of long-term debt of $1.55 million, credit facilities of $141 million, and long-term debt of $7.22 million, the equity valuation would stand at close to $186 million. Finally, the implied price would be $318 per share.

Risks And Competitors

AMCON has a great position in the regions in which it maintains active operations, which does not mean that it does not suffer the consequences of competition from other companies at the national and regional levels.

At the national level, it faces competition from two main distributors in the market: McLane Co. and Food Group. These are joined by regional competitors such as Hackney and Imperial Super Regional. On the other hand, the growing presence of Amazon (AMZN) also captures part of the market demand in this regard.

Regarding its retail segment, AMCON operates in a market with more than 10,000 independent stores and another 21,000 belonging to chains nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, General Nutrition Centers, and Vitamin Shoppe. Similarly, Amazon and its digital infrastructure are present in this market. In addition, large supermarket stores such as Walmart (WMT) or Costco (COST) have been offering greater amounts of organic products, generating competition for this segment.

If we talk about the risks in AMCON's business, we must first mention the great dependence on the sale of tobacco, which is not only a decreasing market in recent years but is also subject to new legislation as well as import taxes. AMCON discussed different regulations in the most recent quarterly report.

We continue to closely monitor proposals from governmental and regulatory bodies including the United States Food and Drug Administration which are evaluating the prohibition and/or limitations on the sale of certain cigarette (menthol flavored) tobacco and vaping products. If such regulations were to be implemented, they would have a negative impact on the Company's financial results. Source: Quarterly Report

It is also worth noting that the company recently acquired assets from Henry's Foods, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in 2023. If the acquisitions do not bring the expected synergies, or AMCON finds that the assets acquired may not be as profitable as expected, I believe that future expectations would lower. As a result, I believe that the stock price may decline.

As previously disclosed, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement with Henry's Foods, Inc., under which the Company agreed to purchase substantially all of Henry's wholesale distribution assets for approximately $30.3 million plus any working capital adjustments. The Company expects to fund the purchase with borrowings from its existing bank group. The transaction is expected to close during the Company's second fiscal quarter of 2023. Source: Quarterly Report

To these factors, we can add the possibility that some of its clients manage to handle their own distribution network, which would occasionally affect the sale of tobacco and the company's numbers in general.

Conclusion

I believe that AMCON offers a solid business model with a significant number of customers and many different products. I am quite optimistic about new acquisitions of wholesalers like Team Sledd, LLC or Henry's. Considering the expertise accumulated in the industry and the network of AMCON, management will likely be able to make a lot of money from the list of customers acquired. Even taking into account risks from competitors, the debt levels, or failed transactions, in my opinion, the stock is significantly undervalued.