AMCON: Risky, But Customer Lists Could Mean Significant Upside Potential

Apr. 14, 2023 9:08 AM ETAMCON Distributing Company (DIT)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
307 Followers

Summary

  • AMCON is a dedicated distribution solutions company, primarily operating in the Eastern United States, currently active in 29 states in that region.
  • I do appreciate that the company serves many customers. In sum, AMCON appears significantly diversified.
  • Considering the expertise accumulated in the industry and the network of AMCON, management will likely be able to make a lot of money from the list of customers acquired.

Collection of flying 100 American dollars banknotes, on white

Marat Musabirov

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSE:DIT) reports a significant number of customers all over the United States. I believe that the expertise accumulated in the industry makes the company a solid business model. In my view, new acquisitions like that of Team

Source: Quarterly Report

Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Quarterly Report

Source: Ycharts

YCharts

Source: Annual Report

Annual Report

Source: My DCF Model

My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

My DCF Model

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
307 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.