Novo Nordisk (NVO), a large ($366 billion market cap) global healthcare company focusing on diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. On April 13, they raised their full-year outlook at constant exchange rates (CER), given strong sales (+25%) and operating profit (+28%) growth for the first three months of 2023. Prescription trends for the obesity drug Wegovy in the U.S. was the main driver. Shares have been on a tear since mid-March (Figure 1), trouncing the reference SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Despite the runup, investors may still be rewarded this quarter.

Figure 1. NVO Price chart compared to S&P ETF since February

Seeking Alpha

Wegovy has the same active ingredient semaglutide as blockbuster diabetes meds Rybelsus (tablet) and Ozempic (injection). The shortages of the injectables were previously discussed in relation to diabetes arch-rival Eli Lilly (LLY); A chat with a rep revealed a clever solution to the 0.25mg/0.5mg scarcity. Whereas the original 1.5ml pens used to be imported from Denmark, these were discontinued and converted to 3ml because the Clayton, NC facility only makes 3ml cartridges. Without these entry-level devices, new diabetes patients couldn't be started on Ozempic. Worse, with the Wegovy shortage, they had to compete with the obese (and not-so-obese), who were somehow able to get ahold of the low-dose pens, which match Wegovy's starting regimen. These conditions have mostly abated according to the FDA as Ozempic 2mg became the final dose to be readily available as of last week. Going forward, increased efficiencies and cutting down on shipping and transportation costs will only improve Novo Nordisk's 84% margins, rated A- by Seeking Alpha's Quant system.

Table 1. Novo Nordisk Q4 and Full Year 2022 Product Sales (in $ millions using 1 DKK = $0.15)

Q4 Total EMEA U.S. 2022 Total EMEA U.S. Diabetes and Obesity care segment Rybelsus® 607.95 105.60 424.95 1,694.85 257.10 1,201.65 % change at CER 105% 61% 114% 68% Ozempic® 2,546.40 430.65 1,658.55 8,962.50 1,562.55 5,812.50 % change at CER 45% 59% 32% 61% 60% 49% Victoza® 498.45 92.85 281.85 1,848.30 408.60 960.90 % change at CER (20%) (21%) (27%) (24%) (24%) (29%) Total GLP-1 3,652.80 629.10 2,365.35 12,505.65 2,228.25 7,975.05 % change at CER 37% 55% 24% 42% 43% 33% Total insulin 1,902.90 665.85 519.75 7,942.80 2,732.70 1,958.10 % change at CER (12%) (4%) (25%) (11%) (3%) (22%) Other Diabetes care1 106.95 27.15 25.35 483.75 107.55 99.00 % change at CER (13%) (3%) (20%) (15%) (2%) (27%) Total Diabetes care 5,662.65 1,322.10 2,910.45 20,932.20 5,068.50 10,032.15 % change at CER 14% 17% 11% 14% 13% 16% Wegovy® 366.90 7.65 359.25 928.20 8.10 920.10 % change at CER 179% 172% Saxenda® 456.30 148.35 182.40 1,601.40 534.15 655.20 % change at CER 70% 85% 43% 42% 93% 10% Total Obesity care 823.20 156.00 541.65 2,529.60 542.25 1,575.30 % change at CER 105% 94% 108% 84% 96% 90% Diabetes and Obesity care total 6,485.85 1,478.10 3,452.10 23,461.80 5,610.75 11,607.45 % change at CER 20% 22% 20% 19% 18% 23% Rare disease segment Rare blood disorders2 432.15 140.25 194.25 1,755.90 569.25 706.50 % change at CER 9% 6% 9% 7% 0% 0% Haemophilia A 96.30 41.85 30.60 350.70 170.55 81.45 % change at CER 6% (5%) 32% 6% (2%) 5% Haemophilia B 33.90 12.90 7.65 113.85 44.10 22.80 % change at CER 38% 21% 137% 16% 9% 31% NovoSeven® 286.65 83.55 144.45 1,246.20 346.65 571.65 % change at CER 5% 11% (1%) 6% 0% (2%) Rare endocrine disorders3 240.30 81.75 63.15 1,070.70 334.80 330.75 % change at CER (9%) 9% (34%) (6%) (2%) (18%) Other Rare disease4 55.50 27.00 5.70 254.70 120.60 53.70 % change at CER (27%) (7%) (79%) (3%) (4%) (3%) Rare disease total 727.95 249.00 263.10 3,081.30 1,024.65 1,090.95 % change at CER (2%) 5% (13%) 1% (1%) (6%) Total sales 7,213.80 1,727.10 3,715.20 26,543.10 6,635.40 12,698.40 % change at CER 18% 20% 17% 16% 15% 19% % change as reported 25% 22% 31% 26% 17% 34% Share of growth 100% 28% 47% 100% 24% 53% EMEA: Europe, Middle East, and Africa 1) Primarily NovoNorm®, needles and GlucaGen® HypoKit®. 2) Comprises NovoSeven®, NovoEight®, Refixia®, NovoThirteen® and Esperoct®. 3) Primarily Norditropin®. 4) Primarily Vagifem® and Activelle®. Click to enlarge

Oral Rybelsus will also likely gain traction and the pipeline is set. In the Phase 3 PIONEER PLUS trial, semaglutide 25mg and 50mg lowered HbA 1c by 1.9% and 2.2% after 52 weeks, respectively, compared with -1.5% with the current max of Rybelsus 14 mg. Novo Nordisk plans to file for regulatory approvals for these higher doses in the U.S. and the European Union later this year. Other major clinical catalysts (Figure 2) are the SELECT Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial in obesity by mid-2023 and regulatory decision on once-weekly Sogroya for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency, an improvement over daily Norditropin.

Figure 2. Novo Nordisk 2023 Clinical Milestones

Investor presentation

Also in rare disease, U.S. sales for ESPEROCT, the long-acting recombinant factor VIII treatment for bleeding in hemophilia A, grew 5%. Rebinyn, the glycoPEGylated recombinant factor IX (Recombinant) treatment for hemophilia B had a more impressive 31% growth. Since these agents were launched within the past 5 years, coverage was explored at the 15 largest health insurance companies.

How to read Table 2:

Tier # Higher Tiers have higher cost share. Drugs in Tier 4 or higher (in 5+-Tier plans) are non-preferred brands and may also include drugs recently approved by the FDA or specialty drugs and may need special handling.

Sp Specialty drugs are used to treat difficult, long-term conditions and may need to get filled through a specialty pharmacy.

PA Prior authorization is the process of obtaining approval of benefits before certain prescriptions may be filled.

NF A non-formulary drug is not included on a plan's Drug List. Exception processes such as PA or Step Therapy could be available to request coverage for a NF drug.

X Not Covered drugs are specifically excluded from coverage by the terms of the plan. Patients likely won't get any reimbursement will have to pay out-of-pocket for these drugs.

Table 2. 2023 Coverage of Novo Nordisk Hemophilia Products Rank Commercial health insurance plans Esperoct Rebinyn 1 Kaiser Permanente [Southern CA Commercial HMO 3-Tier] x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) National Drug List 5-Tier NF PA NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Basic Drug List Sp Sp BCBS Montana Basic Drug List Sp Sp BCBS New Mexico Basic Drug List Sp Sp BCBS Oklahoma Basic Drug List Sp Sp BCBS Texas Basic Drug List Sp Sp 4 UnitedHealth [CA Traditional 4-Tier] NF PA NF PA 5 Centene [Health Net Essential Rx Drug List] x 4 PA 6 CVS Health (Aetna Standard Opt Out) 4 4 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx 6 PA 6 PA 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] 3 3 9 Highmark Healthcare Reform Comprehensive 3-Tier Incentive 2 3 10 Blue Cross of North Carolina Enhanced 5 Tier 5 5 11 Humana Rx5 medical? SP medical? SP 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze 5 PA 5 PA 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x x 15 Independence Health Group [Value formulary 5-tier] 5 PA 5 PA Rank Health Insurance Marketplace plans Esperoct Rebinyn 1 Kaiser Permanente [CA Marketplace] x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) CA Select Drug List NF PA NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBSIL 6 Tier HIM Drug List 5 5 BCBSMT 6 Tier HIM Drug List 5 5 BCBSNM 6 Tier HIE Drug List 5 5 BCBSOK 6 Tier HIM Drug List 5 5 BCBSTX STAR & STAR Kids 2 2 4 UnitedHealth Group [TX QHP Standard] NF NF 5 Centene [Health Net CA Essential Rx Drug List] x 4 PA 6 CVS Health (Aetna Health Exchange Plan: CA) x x 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx 6 PA 6 PA 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] 3 3 10 BCBS North Carolina Essential Q 5 5 11 Humana [FL Medicaid Preferred Drug List] x x 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze 5 PA 5 PA 14 Molina Healthcare [CA Marketplace] x x Click to enlarge

While the hemophilia products were broadly covered among commercial and state exchange plans, there was shockingly ZERO coverage by Medicare. Although individuals with hemophilia are often diagnosed in childhood, spontaneous mutations cause 30% to 40% of cases that are detected later in adulthood, and advances in healthcare and medicine have seen life expectancies go well beyond 70 years in some developed countries. Needless to say, they would still need treatment no matter their age, and perhaps will be forced to pay out of pocket once they turn 65.

Takeaways

Analysts expect $7.5 billion revenues for Q1 2023, or 25% year-over-year, which now seems beatable. Wall Street also warmly received resolutions made at Annual General Meeting on March 23. The Board of Directors adopted a 19% dividend increase compared to 2021, the 27th consecutive year of increasing dividends, as well as 10% share buybacks.

This will mark the first Buy recommendation of a Big Pharma in two months. Investors may want to note the group's lackluster performance among personal recommendations, even compared with SPY (Figure 3), as well as Novo Nordisk's poor valuation. January saw the P/E blow past 40 for the first time in more than 15 years. Swing trade opportunities lie with the Q1 call, catalyst events, and any firm commitments to market Wegovy in Europe.

Figure 3. Performance of CSI's Buys and Strong Buys from September 2022 compared to S&P ETF.