JPMorgan Chase: The LeBron James Of Banking Does It Again

Apr. 14, 2023 8:30 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)7 Comments
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.67K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. just delivered a blowout quarter.
  • JPMorgan Chase beat in the current quarter and raised the guidance for the full year.
  • Share price is up strongly in pre-market.
  • Hold and never sell JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a strong buy.

JP Morgan in Hong Kong

winhorse

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) just delivered exceptionally strong earnings on practically all metrics in Q1 2023. Q1 GAAP EPS of $4.10 beats by 64 cents even though it has taken reserves of $1.1 billion for the uncertain

RoTCE by division

JPM Investor Relations

CCB financials

JPM Investor Relations

CIB

JPM Investor Relations

Commerical Banking

JPM Investor Relations

Asset and Wealth Management

JPM Investor Relations

CET1 Trajectory

JP Morgan Investor Relations

Outlook

JPM Investor Relations

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.67K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.