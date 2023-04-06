Microsoft Stock: Q3 Earnings Will Probably Surprise You

Summary

  • In my view, Microsoft may exceed its Q3 FY2023 EPS consensus forecasts or provide optimistic guidance, giving an additional catalyst for its stock.
  • Despite the slowdown in the overall growth of the Cloud market, MSFT should continue to expand its share at the expense of competitors.
  • Credit Suisse estimates could drive around $40 billion of potential revenue and $2 of potential EPS uplift over the next 5 years.
  • Goldman Sachs believes that MSFT stock is one of the most out-of-consensus opportunities on the US stock market to date.
  • I expect earnings estimates turn from red to green after the Q3 rellease. MSFT is still a Buy despite its recent run-up.
Thesis

Some factors suggest Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) may, if not beat consensus forecasts for EPS and revenue numbers for Q3 of fiscal 2023 [releases on April 25, 2023, post-market], at least provide encouraging guidance for the near future, thereby

