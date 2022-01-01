Marcus Lindstrom

Co-produced with Long Player.

Understanding Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is part of the Antero Group with its parent company being Antero Resources Corporation (AR). AR's primary business is the production of natural gas and Liquified Natural Gas Liquids ("NGLs") in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale fields of Ohio and West Virginia. Its operations center on areas with superior dry gas and high liquids content. Consequently, AR's products have characteristics that are superior to most other suppliers.

AR's extensive access to pipelines allows it to transport its production to premium markets outside the basin while avoiding bottlenecks. AR has long-term contracts with Antero Midstream, which is the midstream arm of the Antero Group. Therefore, as a midstream company, AM has a solid flow of gas commodities from its parent company to operate near capacity.

AM gathers Natural Gas and NGLs, operates compression services, and uses its pipelines to transport these gases long-distance.

The Natural Gas Boom (The Result of the Switch to EV and Electric Power)

We particularly like AM's Natural Gas segment. Demand for Natural Gas is only set to soar. The global switch to electrical vehicles ("EVs") will ensure this happens. EVs need their batteries re-charged through energy, and this energy will come from a cleaner source of power plants, which is Natural Gas power plants. Therefore, the more people use electric power, the more natural gas companies are set to benefit. This is why we believe every portfolio should have exposure to this commodity.

The Unfair Advantage of Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream has a great location to not only service the parent's business, Antero Resources, but also has excess capacity that would enable the midstream company to handle some third-party volumes. In addition, the organization made sure that the midstream connected to long-haul pipelines that take 100% of Antero Resources production out of the basin. This is because AM is one of very few that has its pipelines connected to go out of the Marcellus and can deliver oil and gas products anywhere in the country and even overseas. They even send LGN to Louisiana for exports. This makes the midstream operation extremely important and valuable to the whole Antero organization.

So many companies I follow just sell the production near where it is produced. If the production in the basin is in excess of demand, then the producer has no choice but to accept a discounted price because it has no alternatives. The Antero organization planned from the start that such a situation would never be the case. The pipeline network of Antero Midstream gives it an unfair advantage over its competitors. Source.

AM Investor Presentation Feb. 2023

The result is that right now 100% of Antero Resource production leaves the basin to obtain premium natural gas pricing. Now, that premium can vary quite a bit from quarter to quarter, but it usually is significant as the above chart implies and sometimes reaches $1 per MCF.

A side benefit was, thanks to the excess capacity, Antero Resources was one of the few producers able to benefit from winter storm Uri, which sent natural gas prices soaring. Many producers already had their production committed elsewhere, whereas this company simply rerouted the natural gas supply. This benefit was the result of long-term planning as to how to properly build and connect Antero Midstream. The benefits of having more-than-needed connections to various markets have long outweighed the costs. The competitive advantage that was obtained by this strategy is likely to last for some time to come. Therefore, the premiums to others in the Marcellus Basin are likely to continue for a very long time.

Parent Company's Production at All-Time Highs

Antero Resources is highly unlikely to lower production in the current environment because the company benefits from a strong liquids pricing environment as also shown on the above slide. Management is among the group of believers in a stronger liquids market for the second half of the fiscal year. The higher liquids prices go, the less management needs for natural gas prices to break even or have an adequate profit that justifies production. The breakeven that is now showing at $2.29 appeared to have dropped as low as $.55 when oil prices soared in fiscal year 2022. Therefore, production cuts are determined by a matrix of prices received instead of a dependence upon dry gas prices.

This is good news for Antero Midstream, which services most of the Antero Resources production. There is also a joint venture that is serviced as well where Antero Resources is one of the partners. This can allow for a growth rate that varies from the growth rate of Antero Resources. The other thing is that Antero Midstream has a fair amount of excess capacity to fill up.

In fact, Antero Midstream has picked up more excess capacity. Earlier in fiscal year 2022, management purchased some midstream capacity from Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) that serviced some Antero Resources acreage but also had a fair amount of unused capacity. A few more small bolt-on acquisitions followed. These acquisitions give the midstream more operating leverage while decreasing future capital requirements.

Projected Growth

They also appear to be headed for a 7% increase in EBITDA from fiscal year 2022 as per management guidance. This is above the long-term guidance of 2% to 4% annually that had been previously given. Then again, this management has been known for conservative guidance.

As was also guided, management is forecasting a roughly 20% lower capital budget in the current year. Between the EBITDA growth and the capital budget decline, there is going to be a large increase in free cash flow.

AM Investor Presentation Feb. 2023

That makes this the first year of what management hopes will become years of free cash flow ahead for the first time in the company's history. This free cash flow will be the first of ever-larger free cash flow years (instead of brief instances of positive free cash flows in the past). The growing EBITDA will improve the debt ratio before there are any debt repayments.

What makes the dividend appear safe is the steadily declining capital budget for the foreseeable future. The market has forever worried about the ability of Antero Midstream to pay out the dividend given the continuing negative free cash flows. But the projected debt ratio of 3.5 shown above is very low and conservative relative to the industry. This is a financial rock in the midstream sector. So, there really are no debt worries. It is more about management preferences or business priorities when it comes to dividend maintenance.

Antero Resources itself is almost investment grade. Management is looking to raise the rating of Antero Resources. This would not only increase the value of Antero Resources stock, but it would also benefit Antero Midstream shareholders if their main customer has a high debt rating.

Seeking Alpha

The 8.5% Dividend Yield

Antero Midstream has a dividend yield that is about what most investors report as an average return long-term. This is a dividend play that should turn into a growth and income play as the future unfolds.

As management notes, the dividend is largely fixed for the time being. But once the debt ratio hits the goal that management established, then either dividend increases, share buybacks, or a combination of both will be considered. Any of those will increase the current return.

The dividend will be covered with the extra free cash flow in the current fiscal year. After the dividend payment, the cash flow will likely head to debt reduction. It may also be available for more small bolt-on acquisitions. Some of these acquisitions may boost the growth rate as happened with guidance in the current fiscal year. There is plenty of capacity available to handle any production growth or third-party volumes (depending upon management strategy).

AM is a C-Corp, and therefore does not issue K-1s. Dividends are reported on 1099s. The stock offers a great way to invest in the best of the sector without having to worry about tax complications.

Valuation

Enterprise Value (or "EV") of the company is in the $9 billion range (approximately). With a forecasted EBITDA of just under $1 billion, this midstream is conservatively valued. Its EV/EBIDTA valuation is at about 10 times, which is dirt cheap. The return on capital is relatively high for a midstream company. But that is not unusual for "captive" midstream with one main customer which is essentially the parent company.

This midstream company is a solid choice for those desiring current income, with the promise of more income in the future.

Conclusion

As the world transforms itself for the use of electric power, including EVs, the biggest beneficiaries will be natural gas producers and those who handle it and transport it. Electric power needs to be recharged, and the vast majority will come from natural gas power plants.

Antero Midstream Corporation offers investors exposure to natural gas through its infrastructure as a midstream company. Midstream companies tend to be much less volatile than natural gas producers and therefore are more suited for a retirement portfolio. Its +8% yield is very solid for any investor, especially for those looking for a recurrent income.

Antero Midstream Corporation offers investors exposure to natural gas through its infrastructure as a midstream company. Midstream companies tend to be much less volatile than natural gas producers and therefore are more suited for a retirement portfolio. Its +8% yield is very solid for any investor, especially for those looking for a recurrent income.