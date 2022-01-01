For World Class Logistic Assets Buy Some SEGRO At A Discount

Summary

  • Segro is a world class A rated logistics REIT based in England with investments in the UK and Europe.
  • The stock has gone from overvaluation to under valuation and now trades at a 20% discount to NAV.
  • A large pipeline gives the company reason to believe passing rent could more than double over the medium to long term.
  • With average NAV and Dividend growth of 12% and 9% respectively this is a terrific opportunity for conservative long-term investors.

A bit about SEGRO

SEGRO plc (OTCPK:SEGXF) is a FTSE100 company with a $12bn market cap and a dividend yield of 3.5%. It's a REIT (property owning business) with assets in the UK and Europe, the focus of

A picture containing diagram Description automatically generated

SEGRO Asset Split (Company Presentation)

Map Description automatically generated

Asset exposure (Company Presentation)

Diagram, timeline Description automatically generated

Diversified Tenant Roster (Company Presentation)

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Historical returns (Company Presentation)

Table Description automatically generated

NAV Growth over time (Company Presentation and Analyst )

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

Income growth from rent reversions (Company Presentation)

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

SEGRO rental pipeline (Company Presentation)

Table Description automatically generated

NAV and Div Growth forecasts (Analyst)

A picture containing text Description automatically generated

Dividend Discount Model (Analyst)

I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEGXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

