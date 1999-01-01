Inflation Fell But Prices Are Rising

Michael Harris profile picture
Michael Harris
924 Followers

Summary

  • The definition of inflation as the year-over-year change in CPI is misleading. Inflation falls, but prices continue to rise.
  • Higher prices are realized even if inflation rises slowly above 0%.
  • Even if year-over-year inflation falls, over longer lookback periods inflation remains high and prices are rising, while consumer purchasing power is decimated and debt is rising.
  • Since 1943, there have been only two periods when the US economy had a meaningful drop in prices and inflation.
  • Rising price levels may cause financial instability. A period of deflation may act as a relief valve to higher price pressures. Increases in rates are required to remove excesses.

Inflation Concept

Ibrahim Akcengiz

I know this article may generate backlash, but as authors, we should not always write about subjects that please the audience. The truth is more important than avoiding criticism from those who have an opposite view.

The

Zero Lag, 12-Month Correlation of S&P 500 and CPI

Zero Lag, 12-Month Correlation of S&P 500 and CPI (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

1 Lag, 12-Month Correlation of S&P 500 and CPI

1 Lag, 12-Month Correlation of S&P 500 and CPI (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

CPI Chart with 12 and 24-Month Rate Of Changes

CPI Chart with 12 and 24-Month Rate Of Changes (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

This article was written by

Michael Harris profile picture
Michael Harris
924 Followers
Ex-fixed-income quant. Ex-hedge fund quant trader. Worked on developing bond portfolio optimization software and trading systems for commodities and stocks, as a trader for a hedge fund. Author of "Short-Term Trading with Price Patterns" (1999), "Stock Trading Techniques with Price Patterns" (2000), "Profitability and Systematic Trading" (2008), and "Fooled By Technical Analysis" (2016). Michael Harris holds a Master's degree in Operations Research, with an emphasis in forecasting and financial engineering, and another Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Website: www.priceactionlab.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.