The surprise OPEC+ cut in production

On April 2nd, OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of around 1.16 million barrels a day. This comes after the October 2022 surprise cut of about 2 million barrels day. So, why has OPEC+ been cutting the oil production?

Reuters summarizes the key reasons that possibly explain the recent OPEC+ oil production cuts: 1) concerns about the global demand amid the "Western banking crisis", 2) punishing the speculators who sell short crude oil futures, 3) the need for higher oil prices due to the domestic economic needs, and 4) the Biden's administration refusal to refill the strategic reserves.

In fact, OPEC discusses all of these issues in the recent Monthly Oil Market Report - April 2023. The report talks about the weakening outlook for global economic growth, it mentions the reduction in net long positions by hedge funds in crude oil futures, and it reflects on the Biden's administration decision not to refill the SPR. However, one paragraph stands out:

After March’s US banking sector-related turbulence it should be expected that the fallout of monetary tightening may continue. As the Fed is basically aiming for lower economic growth in order to rein in inflation, very much will depend on its ability to engineer a soft landing, which is currently anticipated in this forecast.

It's a well-known macro story

So, the paragraph above essentially encompasses the full story, and it's a well-known theme in the global macro circles.

Essentially, the Fed has been increasing interest rates to rein in the inflationary spike, which is likely to cause the recession, although many are hoping for a soft landing.

However, the banking crisis in March is the precursor of the recession - it is the trigger that will cause the decrease in consumer spending via tighter lending standards, which will likely increase the unemployment rate. This, in-fact, is the Fed's target - the 4.5% unemployment rate.

The US recession will lower the energy consumption significantly given that the US accounts for 20% of global demand, and thus, cause lower oil prices.

The economists within the Biden's administration are aware of this theme - thus, why not wait and refill SPR at lower prices?

Hedge funds are also aware of this theme - so, why not short crude oil futures?

But the story goes deeper

But here is something few are actively discussing, and that's the real possibility of the continuous US Dollar (UUP) strength, or more specifically the Euro (FXE) weakness.

I've done extensive research on crude oil speculation (one article attached at the end), and there is a significant positive relationship between crude oil price and the Euro. Here is the chart:

The chart above shows that crude oil falls sharply as the Euro falls, and rises as the Euro rises. The 2014 oil price crash happened exactly as the Euro crashed.

Note, right before the oil price crash in 2014 Russia annexed Crimea. Note also, the oil price crashed in 2008, together with the Euro, and few years later there was the Arab Spring. Thus, there are real geopolitical implications with the oil price crash.

Thus, OPEC+ really fears strong USD, since it causes lower oil prices, but not necessarily due to fundamental demand/supply reasons. The USD dollar is the global reserve currency, and shortage of US Dollars internationally reflects the liquidity shock. The global liquidity shock causes the flight to safety of the US Dollar and the US Treasury Bonds, and capital flight out of emerging markets, commodities and all risky assets.

Essentially, the net result of global flight to safety is the financial collapse of commodity producing countries, which leads to the political instability and chaos - the Arab Spring.

The Fed almighty

The Fed has the ability to engineer the strong USD and the global flight to safety by withdrawing liquidity. How? By increasing interest rates well above the inflation rate, and by the balance sheet reduction or QT.

Thus, the Fed has indirect power to influence the politics in the OPEC+ countries, and also to influence on the outcomes of the global wars.

The OPEC+ is well aware of this, and thus, the recent oil production cut is only a short-term solution - to keep the oil price high for as long as possible, hoping for a soft landing. But the Fed is aware that stronger USD at this point is necessary to bring inflation to 2%. So, don't expect the Fed to cooperate.

As a longer-term solution, Saudi Arabia, including the EU, and Brazil have started to back out of USD dominated system, out of reach of the Fed, which opens the entire new source of geopolitical conflict.

Implications for energy stocks

The ETF that tracks the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) has been tracking oil prices higher since the 2020 crash. More recently, the energy sector led the S&P500 (SPY) in 2022 during the liquidity selloff, XLE was up by 42%, while SPY was down 26% from January to October 2022. Even in 2023, XLE is up by 4% YTD.

However, the long-term charts confirms that energy sector is highly cyclical, susceptible to boom-to-bust episodes. Further, energy sector is a lagging indicator and the late cycle outperformer. It rises the most in the late cycle, together with oil and a broad inflation, and crashes as the recession takes hold.

Currently, we are near the end of the late cycle, and at the top if the range thus, at this point energy sector is likely a SELL.

Investors who are attracted to the XLE 3.83% dividend yield can now get a higher yield in 2Y Treasury Notes.

The low valuations for energy stocks reflect virtually no long-term growth expectations. The largest holding of XLE is Exxon (XOM) with 23% weight, trading at PE ratio of 9. This is a value trap.

The spike following the surprise OPEC+ oil production cut is the opportunity to sell.

Key implications

The market expects the Fed to pause in March and cut in 2023, with the core CPI still at 5.6% and unemployment rate at 3.5%.

However, I feel that the Fed will keep hiking well above the current expectations, which will push the USD higher, as the market reprices a more hawkish Fed. Thus, oil is likely to continue to trend lower bringing down the energy sector (XLE) as well.

The Fed needs to get the unemployment rate higher; the new cycle cannot start with the unemployment rate below 4%. Thus, the recession is inevitable. Geopolitically, the global recession is beneficial to the US over the near term. It's a short-term pain, but the longer-term gain.

Here the pdf of my Energy Policy article on the 2014 oil price crash for more information.