Summary

  • Supply and demand fundamentals for Shopping Center REITs have strengthened considerably since 2019.
  • Occupancy rates have climbed to their highest levels in 10 years and leasing spreads are in double digits.
  • In spite of this, valuations in this sector are surprisingly low, creating lots of opportunity for value investors to profit.
  • This article highlights three healthy Shopping Center REITs with very strong balance sheets and above-average dividend yield, trading at attractive prices.
The third-best performing REIT sector in 2022, Shopping Centers have stumbled out of the gate thus far this year, returning (-6.11)%, while the Equity REIT Index is flat, at (-0.30)%.

List of 18 REIT sectors, showing Self-Storage, Industrial, and Single Family leading the way, with Farmland, Office, and Cannabis bringing up the rear

Shopping Center REITs

bar chart showing occupancy bottomed in early 2021 at 89%, and has since risen to 94.7%, the highest reading in 10 years.

bar chart showing store openings have rallied from 3000 in 2020 to over 5000 in 2022, while store closings have gone from 9500 in 2020 to just 2600 in 2022

bar chart showing data as described in text. New retail development peaked in 2008 at over $10 billion, then after the Great Recession, peaked again in 2014 at about $7 billion. Since then, it has fallen steadily, and is hovering below $2 billion.

Regency Centers

map of U.S. showing locations as described in text.

Regency Centers investor presentation

Simple graphic illustrating data as described in text

Regency Centers investor presentation

Simple bar chart, showing REG pulling in $23.77 per square foot, third only to AKR and FRT among shopping center REITs.

Regency Centers investor presentation

Simple bar chart, illustrating data as described in text

Regency Centers investor presentation

Top 10 tenants include Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Whole Foods, TJX, and CVS as the top 5

Regency Centers investor presentation

Kite Realty Group

Map of U.S., showing Kite locations in Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Washington/Baltimore, and New York, with the heaviest concentration (16%) in Dallas-Fort Worth

Kite Realty investor presentation

Table of figures as described in text

Kite Realty investor presentation

table of figures as described in text. Top 5 tenants are TJX, Best Buy, Ross, PetSmart, and the Gap

Kite Realty investor presentation

table of figures as described in text, with 40,000 square feet coming online in Q3 2023, and 150,000 in Q4 2024

Kite Realty investor presentation

Site Centers

Map of U.S., showing locations of properties in 15 suburban areas across 11 states

SITE Centers investor presentation

Table showing top 10 tenants, which include TJX, Dick's Sporting Goods, PetSmart, Michael's, and Ross as the top 5

SITE Centers 2022 10-K

pie chart depicting data as described in text. (32%) are anchored by discounters. (13%) are anchored by fitness centers. 13% are anchored by furniture stores, and 12% by sporting goods

SITE Centers investor presentation

Comments (2)

