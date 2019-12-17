RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been a poor investment in the past 12 months. But I don't necessarily believe this is where the story ends. I lay out 3 key questions for readers to think about.

Ultimately, I make the case that if Match's Q1 2023 results, which come out in a few weeks, are relatively benign with no negative surprises, given that the stock has already substantially compressed its valuation, there could now be a more positive risk-reward setup.

In conclusion, I'm neutral on this name. But despite highlighting a few negative aspects, there are also some positive aspects that draw me closer too.

The Top 3 Questions

Does Match have any pricing power?

Is Match's balance sheet starting to restrict its operations?

Will Match resume buying back shares? (I hope not).

Match Group, Inc. is one of the leading dating app platforms. At the core of the bull and bear case is this question: does Match Group and its family of apps have any pricing power? Or are its app doomed to be underpriced by the competition?

Perhaps, there's a better way to articulate this question. Consider this: isn't the whole premise of dating apps that its users get disenchanted with the experience after a while and flock to different approaches to connecting with people?

While we let that question linger, we'll press ahead.

What difference does twelve months make in investing? For twelve months, this stock has been moving in one direction. Down.

What's to blame? Was it the fact that Match was previously over-earning in the pandemic years?

Or could it be that the bulk of the selloff in these past 12 months could be attributed to investors pondering exactly when will Match be in a place to start deleveraging its balance sheet? As of Q4 2022, its net debt position stood at $3 billion.

Yes, Match Group does report strong free cash flows. But at the same time, recall that Match proved to be a very poor capital allocator of capital. Case in point, in 2022 Match Group repurchased $480 million worth of stock at $67 per share.

With the capital for those buybacks now well and truly gone, management stated on the earnings call:

We did not repurchase any shares in the quarter as we decide to allow our cash balance to build slightly. And we are concerned by the high volatility and weakness in the equity markets generally in Q4, which drove ours and many other stock prices down throughout the quarter. With our cash balance now strong, we will reconsider repurchases once the window reopens.

Naturally, this begs the question: assuming that in Q1 2023 Match hasn't bought back any shares, what will be Match Group's capital allocation priority in 2023?

Will Match work to shore capital on its balance sheet and bring down its net debt ratio to a more manageable 2.5x?

Or will it resume repurchasing shares? For the sake of the business, I honestly hope that Match would stop buyback shares. After all, after ''buying back'' more than 4% of its market cap in 2022, Match's total outstanding share count still ended higher by 2% y/y.

Revenue Growth Rates Expected to Reaccelerate

MTCH revenue growth rates

Match expects that Q1 will be the most challenging comparable quarter. Then after Q1 2023, the business will accelerate its growth rates and is expecting to exit 2023 with double-digit growth rates.

The Crown Jewel of the Investment Thesis

Last year, when Bernard Kim took the reins as CEO of Match Group, he put down $1 million worth of capital on the line.

Match SEC filing

This was done to show commitment, as Bernard Kim will make substantially more than this as CEO through stock-based compensation ("SBC") over time. That being said, the stock today is down nearly 50% from that purchase price of $64 per share, meaning that he is meaningfully underwater.

Nevertheless, as noted, this is a symbolic figure. As, through SBC, he will make significantly more than this sum.

All that being said, the investment thesis boils down to this. Can Match continue to work to improve its underlying cash flows?

MTCH Q4 2022

We know that last year Match's cash flows weren't as alluring as in prior years due to the $440 million Tinder litigation settlement.

However, assuming that Match can continue to report somewhere close to 35% adjusted operating margins, this could mean that Match's exit rates from 2023 could be around $1.2 billion.

Meaning that in 2024, Match could be on a path toward $1.4 billion of operating income, at which point Match's prospects suddenly start to become rapidly more alluring.

The Bottom Line

For now, I've kept my rating on Match Group, Inc. stock neutral. I'm clearly not bearish on this name. But I would like to make sure in the first instance that the Q1 2023 results come out as I expect, and that Match continues to reiterate the vision it set out at the start of the year.

If Q1 shows no negative surprises, I believe this would put a hard floor on Match Group, Inc. stock. At that point, all of a ''sudden'' investors will start to think about Match's exit rates from 2023. And, as I've discussed, if this all works out satisfactorily, Match Group, Inc. next year could report around $1.4 billion of adjusted operating income.

This would leave Match Group, Inc. stock priced substantially less than 9x adjusted operating income and closer to 7x adjusted operating.