What a difference a day makes. Producer prices plunged in yesterday’s Producer Price Index report - PPI, as the headline number fell 0.5% for March, which was the largest drop in three years, compared to expectations for no change. This resulted in the annualized rate falling to 2.7%, which was below expectations for 3%. The core rate, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, fell 0.1% for the month and plunged from 4.8% to 3.4% on an annualized basis. The expectation was for a decline 4.4%. Since producer prices are a precursor to consumer prices, this confirms that the disinflationary trend is still on track.
Stocks soared on the news, reversing the prior day’s losses, which were the result of meeting minutes that indicated Fed officials see a mild recession later this year. Those losses were compounded by Fed President Tom Barkin stating that more rate increases were likely needed to contain inflation. I disagree. I think this PPI report is the evidence Chairman Powell has been looking for to bring an end to the Fed’s rate-hike cycle. We're starting to see the first signs of deflation in the pipeline.
Inflation hawks have been obsessed with the sticky price increases in services for some time. Note in the details of the PPI report below that final demand services fell for the first time in months. The 0.3% decline was the largest since April 2020.
This is why markets are expecting the Fed to cut rates later this year by as much as 75 basis points. The bears will assert that this is because a recession is imminent, but I think it will have more to do with a rapidly-slowing rate of economic growth that compliments the equally rapid decline in the rate of inflation.
The strength of the labor market is what should keep this economy growing, as reflecting is the very modest increase in weekly unemployment claims yesterday to 239,000. That level is still below what we saw in January 2022. Labor market strength has been sustained despite the rapid decline in prices for goods and soon to be services. The is what soft landings look like.
As we begin the official earnings season today, the importance of the decline in the PPI will come into play because it measures corporate costs. Most companies took measures to reduce costs and become more efficient last year to head off the increase in prices. Now those prices are coming down, while the cost cutting benefits remain in place. That should help sustain profit margins. Additionally, the US dollar has weakened measurably since the start of the year, which will be another tailwind for corporate profits, especially for the S&P 500 companies. This combination of a weaker dollar and cost cutting efforts should result in bottom-line results outperforming the consensus estimate for earnings to decline 6.8% in the first quarter of this year.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (12)