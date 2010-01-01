Presley Ann

With the shift away from the HBO brand, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has officially highlighted how the merger failed. Discovery merging with Warner Bros. was based primarily on moving the HBO streaming service to a business focused on online video, yet the combined company has focused the last couple of years on restructuring the HBO portion of the business. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the streaming business, similar to the negative view on the sector expressed by Warren Buffett.

Source: Finviz

Going Max

In a swift move, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. is now offering a new service named "Max." The new streaming service apparently merges the two major streaming services of HBO Max and Discovery+ with content tiled under individual brands, such as Warner Bros., HBO, Discovery, and DC Comics.

The service launches May 23 and apparently is priced similar to the HBO Max tiers of $9.99 with ads and $16 without ads. The service will also add another $19.99/month option featuring 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos sound.

Source: WBD streaming event

Executives suggest Discovery+ is being left alone, with the former HBO Max subscribers now getting Discovery+ free as a part of the new Max service. The combined service might get some Discovery+ subscribers to move over to the combined Max service, but the move appears to cut a combined price for HBO Max and Discovery+ currently at $23 to only $16 (ad-free versions).

The path to larger profits is to obtain higher monthly subscription rates, not lower rates. Amazingly, HBO went from the brand AT&T Inc. (T) overpaid for to acquire Time Warner in order to compete with Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) in streaming, and 6 years from announcing that deal, WBD is pushing away from the brand.

My constant complaints with these large-scale mergers are the corporate moves to restructure a business after paying premium prices to acquire a business. Discovery should've worked for a major discount considering the need to restructure the business over the last year.

Warren Buffett

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has definitely spent the last year improving the financials of their streaming business. The company inherited an HBO Max streaming service wildly spending on ramping up the service and a movie slate overspending on content.

The combined business reported weak 2022 numbers, but WBD improved free cash flows for the year by cutting content spending. The biggest issue is whether the video streaming company can keep up by cutting content spending while competitors have endless budgets.

fDi Intelligence forecasts dramatic growth at Disney+ (DIS), Amazon Prime (AMZN) and Peacock (CMCSA), while both Discovery+ and HBO are forecast to cut original content spending by 30% from 2022 to 2027. Even Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) bought a streaming service in Paramount Global (PARA) expected to grow content spending.

Source: fDi Intelligence

Oddly, Warren Buffett just made very negative comments on the streaming business of Paramount Global during a CNBC interview:

Paramount is a small position of Berkshire Hathaway, with investments like Bank of America (BAC) and Chevron (CVX) being 20x larger. The outcome for Paramount Global won't impact the investment firm, but Buffett doesn't like losing money making the odd investment.

The statements by Buffett are reinforced by the original content spending forecasts. WBD can produce short-term cash flows similar to 2022, but the company could quickly run into problems with the lack of streaming subs without spending aggressively on original content similar to competitors.

The company remains in a lose/lose scenario until Disney, Amazon and increasingly tech giants like Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) move away from untapped spending. WBD taking the low road might be fiscally responsible, but it won't matter with the competitive threats of big tech, Disney and Netflix.

WBD ended 2022 with gross debt of $49.5 billion with net debt of $45.8 billion. The company is not in a robust financial business when trying to compete against big tech competitors with large cash hoards.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should follow the advice of Warren Buffett and avoid the video streaming sector. Until Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. gets the streaming service mix right and the industry quits spending, the stock should be avoided.