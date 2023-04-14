BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 14, 2023 10:05 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.84K Followers

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 14, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Meade - General Counsel

Martin Small - Chief Financial Officer

Laurence Fink - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Kapito - President

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

William Katz - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jess, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BlackRock Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Earnings Teleconference. Our host for today's call will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink; Chief Financial Officer, Martin S. Small; President, Robert S. Kapito; and General Counsel, Christopher J. Meade. [Operator Instructions]

Mr. Meade, you may begin your conference.

Christopher Meade

Good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Meade, the General Counsel of BlackRock. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements. We call your attention to the fact that BlackRock's actual results may, of course, differ from the statements.

As you know, BlackRock has filed reports with the SEC, which lists some of the factors that may cause the results of BlackRock to differ materially from what we say today. BlackRock assumes no duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

So with that, I'll turn it over to Martin.

Martin Small

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to present results for the first quarter of 2023. Before I turn it over to Larry, I'll review our financial performance and business results. Our earnings release discloses both GAAP and as adjusted financial results. I'll be focusing primarily on our as-adjusted results.

