In 2022, CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) benefited from hiked fertilizer prices, due to the increased natural gas prices and the market instabilities followed by Ukraine's invasion of Russia. The company's improved its capital and cash structure and its free cash flow is reliable. However, fertilizer prices that dropped in the past 3 months, are not expected to increase and may decrease further. Thus, UAN's 2023 results are not expected to be as strong as in 2022, and the company's capital and cash structures could impair. The stock is a hold.

Financial results

In its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, UAN reported 2022 net sales of $836 million, compared with $533 million in 2021, up 57% YoY, driven by hiked fertilizer sales. As the cost of materials and direct operating expenses increased, UAN's cost of sales reached $483 million in 2022, up 30% YoY. UAN reported a full-year 2022 operating income of $320 million, up 139% YoY. In 2022, the company's net interest expenses were significantly lower than in 2021. Thus, the improvement in UAN's net income was even more than the improvement in its operating income. UAN's net income of $78 million in 2021, increased by 268% YoY to $287 million in 2022. As a result of the relatively high available cash for distribution in 2022 ($260 million in 2022 compared with $97 million in 2021), CVR Partners distributed $27.07 per common unit in 2022, up %280 YoY.

"Grain prices are near 10-year highs and planted corn acres are expected to increase by 3 percent to 5 percent for the spring 2023 planting season, driving strong demand for nitrogen fertilizer," the CEO commented. "With no planned turnarounds until fall 2024 and the strengthening of our balance sheet completed earlier in 2022, the Partnership will continue to focus on maintaining financial flexibility and generating free cash flow," he continued.

The market outlook

In 2022, CVR partners sold 195 thousand tons and 144 thousand tons of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate, respectively. The company's sales volumes in 2022 were considerably lower than in 2021, as its ammonia (net available for sale) and urea ammonium nitrate production volumes decreased by 22.5% YoY and 5.6% YoY, respectively. Despite lower production and sales volumes in 2022, the element that caused UAN's cash flow improvement was the price. The company's ammonia average realized gate prices about doubled in 2022. UAN's ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate average realized gate prices increased to $1024 per ton (up 88% YoY) and $486 per ton (up 84% YoY), respectively.

In 2022, UAN paid $22.4 million for the petroleum coke it used in production, compared with $22.9 million in 2021, driven by higher petroleum coke prices, partially offset by lower volumes. Also, in 2022, the company paid $46.0 million for the natural gas it used in production, compared with $31.8 million in 2021, driven by hiked natural gas prices, partially offset by lower volumes.

The amount of fertilizer needed in planting soybeans is lower than the amount of fertilizer needed in planting corn. In 2022, U.S. farmers planted more soybeans than corn, as fertilizer prices hiked. According to USDA, the stocks of soybean and corn dropped in the past six months. Thus, to answer to the domestic demand and combat the inflationary pressures, soybeans and corn planting in the United States are encouraged. In 2023, the corn planted area is expected to increase by 3.9% YoY. Also, the soybean planted area is expected to increase by 0.1% YoY. Furthermore, the fertilizer prices are in favor of planting corn. According to Figure 1, the average weekly retail UAN28 prices in 2023 are lower than in 2022 and are decreasing. It is worth noting that the soybean/corn new crop price ratio continued to decrease in 2023.

One might argue that as the soybean/corn price ratio is in favor of planting corn, the demand for fertilizers may increase, pushing fertilizer prices upward. I agree with the first part of this argument. The demand for fertilizers is expected to increase. However, the main reason behind the hiked fertilizer prices in 2022 was increased natural gas prices and instability in the market due to the Ukraine-Russia war. Natural gas prices are now significantly lower than a year ago, and the fertilizer market is more stable. Global fertilizer production is expected to increase in 2023. The sanctions against Russia have not stopped its fertilizer production. Turkey has agreed to lift fertilizer export obstacles, and Brazil's fertilizer imports from Russia have reached record levels. Also, U.S. imports of fertilizer from Russia are continuing. Thus, even with the higher demand for fertilizers from U.S. farmers, I don't expect the prices of fertilizers to increase to the levels they were in 2022. According to Figure 2, UAN's stock price is correlated with urea ammonium nitrate and urea prices. Thus, UAN's stock price does not have the potential to increase. According to EIA, natural gas prices are expected to increase from $2.75/Mcf in 2Q 2023 to $3.15/Mcf in 3Q 2023 and $3.58/Mcf in 4Q 2023. One might argue that higher natural gas prices may support fertilizer prices in the second half of the year. However, with natural gas prices below $5/Mcf, I don't expect fertilizer prices to increase to the levels that can boost CVR Partners' cash generation ability in a significant way.

Figure 1 - Average weekly retail UAN28 prices

Figure 2 - Urea and urea ammonium nitrate prices vs UAN stock price

UAN performance outlook

After a massive increase in the company's cash balance during 2021, its cash generation declined back by 23% to $86 million in 2022 compared with its previous amount of $112 million in 2021. Notwithstanding a fall in cash generation, UAN diminished its debt level by 9% to $557 million in 2022 versus $616 million in 2021. Thus, this combination led to a 6% decline in the net debt level. In minutiae, UAN's net debt plunged from $503 million in 2021 to $471 million at the end of 2022. The company hit its lowest net debt in 2022 as compared with the last five years. Furthermore, UAN's total equity improved slightly (see Figure 3).

Also, the company's operating cash flow jumped in the past two years. In 2022, UAN's operating cash flow was $301 million, which is 10 times the operating cash flow of the company in 2018. Hiked cash flow generation in 2022, made UAN able to increase its capital expenditure from $21 million in 2021 to $45 million in 2022. UAN divides its capital spending needs into two categories: maintenance and growth. Its maintenance capital spending, which includes non-discretionary maintenance projects and projects required to comply with environmental, health, and safety regulations, accounted for 98% of UAN's total capital expenditure in 2022. Finally, UAN's free cash flows in 2021 and 2022 are significantly higher than in the previous years. Higher free cash flow makes the company able to expand its operations and reward its shareholders (see Figure 4).

Figure 3 - UAN's capital structure (in millions of $)

Figure 4 - UAN's cash structure (in millions of $)

Summary

CVR Partners' financial results in 2022 show that the company was able to benefit from hiked fertilizer prices. The company is financially healthy and can cover its debt, reward its shareholders and expand its operations. However, fertilizer prices that dropped in 2023, are not expected to increase to their levels in a significant way in 2023. Thus, at its current price, UAN stock is a hold.