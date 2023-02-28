CVR Partners: Stock Is A Hold

Apr. 14, 2023 11:24 AM ETCVR Partners, LP (UAN)8 Comments
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.23K Followers

Summary

  • As fertilizer prices hiked, CVR Partners’ capital and cash structures improved in 2022.
  • Due to plunging natural gas prices and a more stable market, fertilizer prices dropped in 2023.
  • Corn planting in the United States is expected to increase. But it is not able to increase fertilizer prices in a significant way.
  • The stock is a hold.

Aerial view of farming tractor crop sprayer in the countryside

Teresa Colucci

In 2022, CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) benefited from hiked fertilizer prices, due to the increased natural gas prices and the market instabilities followed by Ukraine's invasion of Russia. The company's improved its capital and cash structure and its free cash

Figure 1 - Average weekly retail UAN28 prices

www.dtnpf.com

Figure 2 - Urea and urea ammonium nitrate prices vs UAN stock price

tradingeconomics.com and Seeking Alpha

Figure 3 - UAN's capital structure (in millions of $)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 4 - UAN's cash structure (in millions of $)

Author (based on SA data)

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.23K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.