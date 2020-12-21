Marko Geber

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It is also a review of healthcare ETFs whose largest holdings have been used to calculate these metrics, like Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), and Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipment -39.99 -16.65 0.0212 0.2017 0.0122 8.71 65.15 0.0319 0.2708 0.0312 13.59 63.50 7.63% -6.25% HC Providers -5.36 -8.11 0.0513 1.4572 0.0516 16.16 19.96 0.0522 1.4155 0.0624 15.89 24.32 9.20% -4.52% Pharma/Biotech 10.60 19.82 0.0437 0.2043 0.0433 31.08 77.26 0.0368 0.2405 0.0338 21.60 80.70 7.98% 0.34% Life Science Tools -22.90 4.36 0.0292 0.1709 0.0219 16.40 58.43 0.0295 0.2803 0.0307 16.00 55.00 6.33% -12.26% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution Since Last Month

The value score has deteriorated in all subsectors due to price action.

Value and quality variations ( Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Momentum in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Pharmaceuticals/biotechnology is the only subsector with positive value and quality scores. Healthcare providers are close below their historical baseline in both scores. Life science tools are overvalued by 23% relative to 11-year averages. Healthcare equipment is the most overvalued subsector, and it also shows the lowest quality score.

IXJ: An Alternative to XLV

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) has been tracking the S&P Global 1200 Health Care Index since 11/13/2001. It has 114 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.40% and a 12-month distribution yield of 1.19%. The underlying index selects international healthcare companies weighted based on float-adjusted market capitalization. About 70% of asset value is in U.S. companies. The next chart lists the other top countries by weight.

Country allocation, ex-US (chart: author, data: iShares)

The next table lists the top 10 holdings with fundamental ratios. Their aggregate weight is 41.3% of asset value. For convenience, tickers of non-US companies are those listed in the U.S.

Ticker Name Weight % EPS %growth TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% UNH UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 6.76 17.14 24.84 21.11 1.25 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 5.97 -13.75 24.65 15.81 2.72 LLY Eli Lilly & Co. 4.07 10.95 55.17 44.34 1.20 MRK Merck & Co., Inc. 4.03 11.08 20.23 16.70 2.53 ABBV AbbVie, Inc. 3.96 2.82 24.53 14.73 3.64 NVO Novo Nordisk A/S 3.73 4.81 48.32 34.66 1.05 NVS Novartis AG 3.24 -70.34 30.87 14.88 3.56 PFE Pfizer Inc. 3.2 42.09 7.58 11.46 3.95 TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. 3.19 -9.42 33.54 24.91 0.24 AZN AstraZeneca PLC 3.18 657.06 70.44 20.58 1.94 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

IXJ is more diversified than XLV, which has about 53% of assets in the top 10 holdings and 17% in the top two (UNH and JNJ).

In the last 10 years, IXJ has lagged XLV by 63% in total return:

IXJ vs XLV, 10-year return (Seeking Alpha)

IXJ may be an alternative to XLV for investors seeking an international exposure and a lower concentration in top holdings. However, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is a better choice if diversification is the main goal.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0437 (or price/earnings below 22.88) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers, with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

IRWD Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VIR Vir Biotechnology, Inc. AMN AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. PFE Pfizer Inc. INVA Innoviva, Inc. ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. CCRN Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. DVA DaVita, Inc. THC Tenet Healthcare Corp. HUM Humana, Inc. Click to enlarge

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

