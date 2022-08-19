Exxon And Schlumberger: The Big Carbon Capture Opportunity

Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
435 Followers

Summary

  • Giant E&P company Exxon Mobil recently declared that its Low Carbon business could outperform its legacy oil and gas business.
  • Back in February, Oil Field Services Company Schlumberger discussed at length abuts its new energy business, and revealed that Carbon Capture is the fastest growing segment.
  • It appears that CCUS has finally reached a tipping point whereby it's beginning to go mainstream.

Schlumberger executive office in Houston, TX, USA.

JHVEPhoto

About a week ago, Exxon Mobil (XOM) CEO Darren Woods caused quite a stir when he bigged up the company's Low Carbon business, saying it has the potential to outperform its legacy oil and gas business

This article was written by

Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
435 Followers
I'm an avid investor with a long-term, and sometimes contrarian, approach to equities investing. I started out as a Tech analyst but now also cover Commodities and Energy sectors as the world navigates the energy transition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.