We thought readers might be interested in Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF) which we regard as one of the top picks among the packaging companies. They have had excellent historical resilience, are among the more disciplined allocators that focus on ROIC, they are currently investing substantially in equipment that will help take advantage of lower recycled paper prices, and they have a decent dividend too. Growing cost of capital isn't nice for them, and discretionary spending trends are not optimistic, so for these reasons, we avoid them as earnings growth is not likely to continue. But despite this direction, they are relatively cheap considering their superior economics and a more fragmented packaging landscape in Europe where they have a large presence.
The dividend is solid at over 4% yield, and it has been growing. The valuation is also very low: Smurfit is at around 11x while the sector median is at over 13x. Smurfit has been a superior allocator quite consistently over the last decade. While high costs of capital will likely have an outsized impact on Smurfit, it still deserves a premium for its higher ROICs and successful innovations and programs that have allowed it to resist margin pressure and commodification to a larger extent than many peers. We feel that Smurfit is pretty stellar in the paper and packaging space, and a great industrial pick to follow, but the fact is that we are approaching the end of the cycle, if we haven't already entered it, and it is time to be wary of the economic currents flowing against this company and those in its industry. The goods boom is over, as it necessarily must be over for inflation to be controlled.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
