We thought readers might be interested in Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF) which we regard as one of the top picks among the packaging companies. They have had excellent historical resilience, are among the more disciplined allocators that focus on ROIC, they are currently investing substantially in equipment that will help take advantage of lower recycled paper prices, and they have a decent dividend too. Growing cost of capital isn't nice for them, and discretionary spending trends are not optimistic, so for these reasons, we avoid them as earnings growth is not likely to continue. But despite this direction, they are relatively cheap considering their superior economics and a more fragmented packaging landscape in Europe where they have a large presence.

Salient Smurfit Points

Pros:

Margins were solid throughout COVID-19 and declined only marginally despite the hits to input markets and consumer spending. Currently, margins are almost at historical highs again from just before COVID-19 thanks to some major input costs like energy and freight coming down.

Historically, Smurfit has had some of the largest ROIC to WACC spreads in the industry, and has been great at allocating capital. They are currently allocating the equivalent of about 25% of their market cap in major organic CAPEX works, their specialty, that should increase their converting capacity and help them take advantage of lower recycled input prices, which has come down very meaningfully from huge COVID-19 peaks thanks to China's woes.

Smurfit is vertically integrated, and therefore their EBITDA growth has been fantastic compared to peers that need to buy up expensive pulp, which have been driving the higher box prices. Volumes have proven flat, EBITDA growth was 38% for this FY.

There was some weakness, especially in Germany as they turned savings mode on for what could have been a cold winter, but in many geographies besides Germany volumes and trends looked incrementally stronger into the beginning of 2023. Still, volumes are trending downwards, also because of destocking reversals.

While it is technically a global industry, supply chains aren't that long in packaging, so geography matters. Europe is more fragmented, which is Smurfit's primary EBITDA source, and Smurfit Kappa is better positioned to win out against smaller and less efficient peers with already very low asset costs than US peers.

Smurfit is buying capacity facing Latin America, a more promising geography.

Cons

Margins are almost at historical highs. This is unsustainable. In this industry, all it takes is for one low-cost producer, possibly even Smurfit Kappa, to start competing on price to win customers for the whole industry to start deflating their offering. Investments into converting machinery will help preserve margins as they can pivot to more recycled materials, but the tailwind of higher box prices would come to an end. Prices are already easing on the demand side in some box markets.

One of the reasons why recycled input prices are so low right now is because of China woes. China had been buying up recycled paper and materials like crazy during COVID-19, as they also raised standards for recycled imports. China basically shut down this year, and that will come to an end in 2023 because it has been an economic disaster for them. Smurfit is primarily in Europe, and competition and supply chains in this industry don't travel the largest distances, so a recovery in China is not much direct help for Smurfit and may only serve to raise input prices, where many of Smurfit's inputs to trade at levels dictated by global demand.

Volume trends aren't particularly good, and there are some discretionary markets for Smurfit's products, including construction.

Bottom Line

The dividend is solid at over 4% yield, and it has been growing. The valuation is also very low: Smurfit is at around 11x while the sector median is at over 13x. Smurfit has been a superior allocator quite consistently over the last decade. While high costs of capital will likely have an outsized impact on Smurfit, it still deserves a premium for its higher ROICs and successful innovations and programs that have allowed it to resist margin pressure and commodification to a larger extent than many peers. We feel that Smurfit is pretty stellar in the paper and packaging space, and a great industrial pick to follow, but the fact is that we are approaching the end of the cycle, if we haven't already entered it, and it is time to be wary of the economic currents flowing against this company and those in its industry. The goods boom is over, as it necessarily must be over for inflation to be controlled.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.