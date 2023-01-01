10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: April 14, 2023

Apr. 14, 2023 12:19 PM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.93K Followers

Summary

  • The 10-year Treasury rate continues to trade well above CapitalSpectator.com’s fair value estimate, but the days of a large premium look numbered.
  • The fair value for the 10-year rate slipped to 2.76% for March, down fractionally from the previous month’s estimate.
  • What would change the calculus in favor of a flat or higher 10-year rate? A revival in inflation’s pace is the leading candidate, along with firmer-than-expected economic growth.

Treasury Department

Montes-Bradley

The 10-year Treasury rate continues to trade well above CapitalSpectator.com's fair value estimate, but the days of a large premium look numbered. As evidence mounts that inflation continues to ease, money supply remains sharply negative on a rolling one-year basis and the

10-Year US Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: 14 April 2023

10-Year US Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: 14 April 2023

10-Year US Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: 14 April 2023

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.93K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.