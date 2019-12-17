image

Investment Thesis

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) preannounced its Q1 2023 results and emphasizes compelling guidance ahead.

Right now, US Steel is in the middle of a high capex cycle. But once this elevated capex cycle starts to reduce, US Steel will have substantially more free cash flow available to return to shareholders.

The stock is priced at somewhere around 7x this year's EPS. But I believe it could actually be substantially cheaper than this, once we get further into 2023, and more of US Steel's input costs start to be reflected in its operations.

In sum, this is probably one of the cheapest areas of the market to invest in outside of oil, gas, and coal.

Why US Steel?

There are two drivers for US Steel that I believe the market is giving no consideration to.

Firstly, its cost structure in 2023 will be substantially better than in 2022. Remember, the main input to make steel is coking coal. And since coking coal prices are clearly not going to be higher than they were in 2022, this means that US Steel's cost structure will be dramatically improved.

Secondly, the demand for steel hasn't abated. Investors and analysts have latched onto the China reopening theme, and the fact that the reopening hasn't lived up to overall expectations. But that's only half the story. The other half is that the U.S. in the midst of rebuilding its:

Infrastructure construction

Re-shoring of manufacturing

Energy demand

Renewable building, meaning wind turbines and solar panel

Demand for automotive.

Preliminary Q1 2023 Results Discussed

Up until recently, the Street was expecting US Steel's 2023 EPS to come in around $2.28. Analysts have been resolutely bearish on US Steel. But now that Q1 2023 is expected to report (April 27 post-market) approximately $0.63 at the high end, this certainly changes the whole discussion facing US Steel.

SA Premium

Consequently, analysts have upwards revised US Steel's EPS outlook by more than 30%, and analysts now believe that $4.00 of EPS could be on the cards this year.

Furthermore, keep in mind that Q1 of each year is typically the low season for US Steel. So, it's not a case of simply annualizing this set of results (*4 this quarter).

What's more, keep in mind that US Steel is extremely capital-intensive. That means that there are very high fixed costs. But once US Steel is able to get past those fixed costs, whatever else US Steel makes on the top line falls directly to the bottom line as free cash flow.

X Valuation -- Priced at ~8x EPS

The stock is cheaply priced at 8x EPS. But there's much more to this story than just its cheap valuation. The point I wish to impress upon you is that there is a secular growth opportunity in steel.

Steel demand is going to be a lot less cyclical than it was in the prior decade. In the past decade, there was a push toward globalization. We were highly reliant on China for the production of our merchandise.

But as the world decouples from global trends and increasingly nationalizes all their needs, this will lead to a total increase in building projects. I term this trend, Future Energy, and it's something that I actively discuss with my paying members.

From building all our warehousing needs to ensure we lessen our dependency on China for our supply chains, to rebuilding the grid, reshoring our chip industry, to growing our renewable energy meaning wind turbines and solar panels.

The Bottom Line

US Steel Q4 2022 presentation

In 2023 and 2024, US Steel is going through a capital-intensive part of the cycle to upgrade its blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces (''EAF''), which will be significantly less capital-intensive.

By 2024, US Steel will reach peak capex, and after that US Steel's mini mill steelmaking segment will be on a target to reach through-cycle $1 billion of free cash flow by 2026.

For a stock that today is priced at less than $6 billion market cap for the whole of US Steel, there's being given very little, if any, consideration to the investment that US Steel is now making.

What's more, relative to where US Steel is today, which is probably on target to report around $1.7 billion of EBITDA this year, US Steel believes that it can deliver an extra $880 million by 2026.

In sum, the United States Steel Corporation business is cheaply valued relative to this year. Paying around 8x this year's EPS is not expensive. Particularly given that these are largely expected to be trough earnings. But as move forward over the next couple of quarters, we should get more visibility on its sustainably higher EBITDA, which will drive United States Steel Corporation's multiple expansion.