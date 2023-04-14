JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.84K Followers

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PK) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Dimon - Chairman and CEO

Jeremy Barnum - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Chubak - Wolfe Research

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

John McDonald - Autonomous Research

Erika Najarian - UBS

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global Securities

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Matt O’Connor - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the [JPMorgan Chase’s] First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. Your line will be muted for the duration of the call. We will now go live to the presentation. Please stand by.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase’s Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.

Jeremy Barnum

Thanks, and good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website, and please refer to the disclaimer in the back.

Starting on page 1. The Firm reported net income of $12.6 billion, EPS of $4.10 on revenue of $39.3 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 23%. These results included $868 million of net investment securities losses in corporate.

Before reviewing our results for the quarter, let’s talk about the recent bank failures. Jamie has addressed a number of the important themes in his shareholder letter and the recent televised interview. So, I will go straight to the specific impacts on the Firm.

As you would expect, we saw significant new account opening activity and meaningful deposit and money market fund inflows, most significantly in the Commercial Bank, Business Banking and AWM. Regarding the deposit inflows, at the Firm-wide level, average

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.