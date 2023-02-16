Buy Alibaba's Core Business, Get Cloud 'For Free'

Summary

  • In our view, investors are significantly undervaluing Alibaba and in fact giving away Alibaba's Cloud Segment "for free."
  • We consider that Alibaba is trading significantly below its intrinsic value, which we believe is $496BN, with mean-reversion offering the opportunity to generate significant Alpha.
  • Our calculations show that Alibaba could achieve a return of more than 19.72% CAGR over the next ten years, crossing the $1T mark.
  • With our analysis, we see BABA stock as a highly asymmetric risk-return prospect, with downside risk protected by its FCF and great upside potential from unit divestitures.

China-Based Internet Company Alibaba Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton

Investment Thesis

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) recently announced that it is splitting its business into 6 units. We think Alibaba is significantly undervalued, as we believe investors are essentially getting Alibaba's cloud segment "for free," despite the fact that it could

Alibaba Data 6 Units Revenue

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba 6 Business Units Operating Income

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Toabao Tmall Business Group

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Taobao Tmall

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba vs Amazon revenues

TIKR Terminal

Amazon, Walmart, Ebay, Alibaba Operating Margins Retailers

TIKR Terminal

Alibaba Global Digital

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Global Digital Business

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Cainiao Smart Logistics

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Cainiao Logistics

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Yelp vs Uber vs DASH vs Just Eat Takeaway PS ratio
Data by YCharts

Alibaba Local Services Group

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Local Services Group Revenue

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group Revenue

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Valuation Model

Wright's Research, Valuation Model

Alibaba Cloud Revenue Growth

Bloomberg

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba vs peers Cloud Operating Income

Bloomberg, iFAST

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group revenue

Wright's Research, Alibaba Data

Alibaba Total Valuation Model

Wright's Research, Alibaba Valuation Model

BABA market cap
Data by YCharts

Alibaba vs META stock price
Data by YCharts

Alibaba price to free cash flow
Data by YCharts

Softbank Stake of Alibaba

FT

