FTEC: Fidelity's Tech ETF Is Going Higher On Lower U.S. Dollar

Summary

  • Despite the 2022 bear market in technology, the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF has a five-year average annual return of 18%-plus.
  • The FTEC ETF carries a 5-star Morningstar rating and has a relatively cost-efficient expense ratio of 0.08%. The fund is up ~10% since my BUY rating in January.
  • Top holdings include Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Visa, and Broadcom. Earnings reports since my last update on FTEC show how resilient these companies are.
  • The declining U.S. dollar makes FTEC an excellent choice for investors who are underweight technology stocks and want to add exposure to the sector.

Entrance of Microsoft headquarters building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

As many of you know, and despite the narrative painted by many investment professionals over the past year, the technology sector has significantly outperformed YTD. Indeed, as measured by the State Street Sector SPDR ETFs (see graphic below, courtesy of

2023 YTD Sector Performance

FTEC ETF Top-10 Holdings

Chart
Nvidia AI Solutions

FTEC ETF Peformance

Chart
U.S. Dollar Index

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ, FTEC, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

