HIVE Blockchain: Blood On The Crypto Streets, Is It Time To Buy This Miner?

Summary

  • Contagion has swept the industry. Crypto Exchanges, Banks, and Dealers have collapsed; this might be the perfect time to buy.
  • HIVE has managed its balance sheet well, escaped the contagion risk relatively unscathed, and lives to fight on.
  • Momentum is changing. Bitcoin is up in value this year. Strategic investors might be able to buy at the bottom.

bitcoin logo on sea "u200b"u200bbottom. recession symbol, falling Bitcoin price, discount price idea.

Velishchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Momentum may have changed for the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners and perhaps the Blockchain industry.

I track 15 disruptive technologies and break them down into 42 different industry sectors. I pivot my investments in and out of sectors

Table Description automatically generated

Bitcoin Mining Segment (Author Database)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

MARA debt v equity over time (Author Database)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Argo debt v equity over time (Author Database)

a line graph of bitcoin

Bitcoin Fundamentals (ARK Invest)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Bitcoin Miners 12 Month share price (Author Database)

Line graph of HIVE debt v equity

Hive debt v equity over time (Author Database)

bar chart of ownership

HIVE ownership (Simplywall.st)

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

HIVE Balance Sheet (Author Database)

