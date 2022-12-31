gorodenkoff

A Quick Take On ACELYRIN, Inc.

ACELYRIN, Inc. (SLRN) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The biopharma is developing treatments for various inflammatory diseases.

SLRN has a robust capital position from well-known life science institutional investors.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

ACELYRIN Overview

Agoura Hills, California-based ACELYRIN, Inc. was founded to develop protein and monoclonal antibody treatments for multiple immunological indications.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Ms. Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D., who was previously Chief Scientific Officer at Horizon Therapeutics, and Vice President, Global Immunology and Renal Development at AbbVie. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Inflammation and Respiratory Development at Gilead Sciences.

The firm's lead candidate, izokibep, is being developed for treating "hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) and uveitis."

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

ACELYRIN has booked a fair market value investment of $400 million in equity as of December 31, 2022, from investors including AyurMaya Capital Management, Westlake BioPartners, Opaleye, Orbimed affiliates, and Citadel.

ACELYRIN, Inc.'s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa is expected to reach $844 million by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing incidence of skin-related diseases, growing obesity prevalence, and increased treatment options by biopharmaceutical firms.

Also, the current high cost of treatment may be a barrier to wider adoption, at least in the short term.

Major competitive treatments include the following:

Cosentyx

Taltz

Humira

Remicade

Enbrel

Cimzia

Simponi

Stelara

Tremfya

Xeljanz

Otezla

Orencia

ACELYRIN, Inc.'s Financial Status

The firm's recent financial results are typical of a development-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its clinical trial efforts.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two years:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, the company had $311.6 million in cash and $26.2 million in total liabilities.

ACELYRIN, Inc.'s IPO Details

ACELYRIN, Inc. intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the clinical development of izokibep through topline data in Phase 2b/3 trials of izokibep in each of HS, PsA, and uveitis; to advance the clinical development of lonigutamab through topline data in the MAD portion of the Phase 1/2 trial in TED; to advance the clinical development of SLRN-517 through proof-of-concept data in the MAD portion of a Phase 1 trial in chronic urticaria; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including additional clinical development, working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any material legal proceedings.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Piper Sandler.

Commentary About ACELYRIN, Inc.'s IPO

ACELYRIN, Inc. is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund advanced trials for its pipeline.

The firm's lead candidate, izokibep, is being developed for treating "hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) and uveitis" and is in Phase 2b/3 trials.

Management plans to seek orphan drug designation for its HS and uveitis programs.

The market opportunity for treating hidradenitis suppurativa is only moderate in size, although the firm's lead candidate is being trialed for other conditions, such as psoriatic arthritis, which is an $8 billion market at the present time.

Management hasn't disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships.

The company's investor syndicate includes a number of well-known institution life science venture capital firms, notably Orbimed.

Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (41.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

ACELYRIN, Inc. is extremely well capitalized, with ample resources and additional private financing available if the IPO is not consummated by June 30, 2023.

When we learn more details about the ACELYRIN, Inc. IPO's proposed pricing and valuation, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.