When I last covered Ethereum (ETH-USD) for Seeking Alpha in early January, it was a preview of what to expect for the "Shanghai Upgrade" to the network. This upgrade is an important one because it allows for ETH withdrawals from stake.
Ethereum launched as a proof of work blockchain. The core developers of Ethereum have long wanted to transition the network to a proof of stake blockchain in part because it's a far more energy efficient consensus mechanism. Rather than the miner validation that is required for proof of work, proof of stake validation is done by those who deposit the network's native currency in the system. I've actually written more deeply about staking as a concept for Seeking Alpha and you can read that here:
When a user stakes their crypto assets, they're essentially pledging those coins to the blockchain to help secure the network. In return for pledging their coins for network security, the user receives a staking reward that is generated from the fees that validators earn from confirming transactions.
To transition from proof of work to proof of stake, Ethereum had to have a robust network of staking validators before making the change. Otherwise, the network could have ground to a halt. What the Ethereum developers did was launch a second Ethereum chain called "Beacon" that worked alongside Ethereum's proof of work Mainnet network. Stakers could put ETH into stake on Beacon as early as 2020 - they just couldn't get it out. It wasn't until last year when Beacon was "merged" with the PoW Mainnet and Ethereum officially became a proof of stake blockchain.
Despite the success of "The Merge," staking withdrawals still weren't enabled yet. That changed this week with the successful implementation of the Shanghai upgrade.
There has been a theory in some crypto circles that Shanghai would be a "sell the news" event just as The Merge was back in September. The rationale behind that theory was that staking withdrawals would create a large outflow of ETH from stake. And that newly unlocked ETH would end up getting sold. When I first covered Shanghai in January, I saw the opposite scenario as more likely:
Enabling ETH withdrawal from stake following Shanghai does raise a key question; could un-staking put sell pressure on Ethereum as funds come out of lock? Possibly. But I think there might be a greater chance that the ability to un-stake could actually bring more ETH into stake rather than out of stake. I take this view because I think there are potential staking participants on the sidelines who have been waiting to see how the merge and subsequent network upgrades go before locking funds without an ability to withdraw.
We're only two days since Shanghai was completed but so far, the de-risked theory is winning.
In the last two days, a little under 170k ETH has come out of stake. However, the net flow has actually been positive:
Since Shanghai, we've seen total staked ETH increase from 18.17 million ETH on Wednesday to 18.27 million ETH on Thursday. However, even though more ETH has in fact come into stake since Shanghai, total validators have declined by about 0.3% over the last week:
This would seem to indicate that smaller holders are leaving and larger holders are making up the difference. That said, smaller holders generally have to go through staking protocols like Lido Finance (LDO-USD) and we're not seeing a reduction in the usage there so far either:
Another way users can stake on ETH indirectly is through staking pools. We have seen growth there also as staking pool services have gone from 12.3% share of stake during the merge to 13.3% share of stake today.
We know that Kraken is shutting down its staking as a service business after conflict with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year. Since Kraken accounts for nearly 7% of the ETH in stake, I'd say it's a near certainty that the 1.25 million ETH staked through Kraken is going to see a move elsewhere. Where that ETH goes is the question. It could get sold. Or it could get moved back into stake through a different provider.
Coinbase (COIN) could theoretically be a winner there because that company looks poised to fight the SEC on just about any front and might appeal to Kraken users for staking simplicity's sake. It's far easier from the user's perspective to stake through a centralized exchange than it is to stake directly on the network. But there are also other on-chain ETH staking tools that appear to have platform tokens that I would personally be very cautious about buying. I went into detail on one such coin with BlockChain Reaction subscribers Friday morning.
It's still very early to truly assess what the successful Shanghai upgrade means for Ethereum longer term. I am not at all surprised that we're witnessing positive ETH staking net flow. I'm a bit more surprised that ETH has rallied 8% from Wednesday's close of $1,917. But a "buy the news" event in ETH does make some sense with the benefit of hindsight.
Ethereum is a network. And that network requires a fee structure to pay for transactions. Those fees are paid with ETH. The more ETH that is locked up in stake, the better for ETH's price provided there is demand for transaction validation on the Ethereum network. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been eating most of the coins in the crypto market for the last several weeks. Don't be surprised if ETH is now going to take a turn leading the market higher.
Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Forget about the dog money. With over 20,000 coins, malinvestment was begging to be purged. But not every coin is disaster. In BCR I'll help you find the ones that have staying power. Service features include:
Crypto Winter can be cold and brutal. But there is value in public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!
This article was written by
5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. I share deep dives on under the radar digital assets through my Seeking Alpha investor group BlockChain Reaction - my approach to crypto coverage leans far more fundamental than technical. I believe the overwhelming majority of crypto coins will go to zero. However, I think there are many that will actually perform very well long term. Those are the assets I aim to help other investors find.
Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)