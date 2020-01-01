ElsvanderGun

Author's Note: This article was published on iREIT on Alpha in late March of 2023

I've touched upon this in infrastructure articles before, regarding companies like Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) and other businesses involved in the manufacturing and delivery of rolling stock and infrastructure solutions, but the lack of a more comprehensive railroad system in the US has always struck me as somewhat odd. Given the role that the railroad plays in the rest of the world, its underrepresentation and dearth in the US could give investors the impression that railroads and on-rail transport are somewhat dated and don't have a future.

Well, as I see it, nothing could be further from the truth.

In this article, I will be making a case for why you should be looking closer at Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and consider to start putting money to work in what I believe to be a great company.

Let's see what the company has and does.

Union Pacific - From A to Z

Union Pacific is possibly one of the higher-quality businesses that are slowly going on sale at this time. It's not "on-sale" just yet, but its price has been declining for long enough to where I see it as something we could be buying.

UNP is the second-largest railroad business in the US and owns 51,800 km worth of railroad with over 8,300 locomotives and freight across primarily the western/middle US. The company has a duopoly on transcontinental freight. Only BNSF is larger, and BNSF isn't publicly traded, unless you buy Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), which is the parent company. So, these two businesses have a duopoly. I love investing in businesses like this, provided they can prove they are of quality - and it's hard to argue that UNP, despite some issues and challenges, is anything but quality. Since around March 2022, we've seen UNP decline from a top share price way down to where it's trading now, despite growing revenues as well as good earnings numbers.

The current situation we find the company in means that despite operating margin expansion, consistent revenue growth, strong fundamentals, and financial indicators, we're currently at a 2-3 year low (or close to it) in P/B, P/E, P/S, and a number of other factors - we'll take a look at those in a while.

The company now yields close to 2.75% while boasting an A- credit quality rating and having a substantial dividend history, marking it as one of the top companies in infrastructure. The company did see a small dip in revenue growth and net income back in 2020, but unlike 3 years ago, the same indicators have not been triggering here, which makes the recent set of drops somewhat contrary.

The company, while never class-leading or world-leading in profit indicators or ROIC/WACC, has nonetheless managed to maintain solid profitability, indicating that despite inflation and increased costs, a 1-3% (2% for 2022) positive variance of ROIC over WACC has been maintained, implying that the company is continually adding value for its shareholders. What's more, the company has been reducing SO by 40-50% over the past 10 years, boasting a very impressive buyback ratio. This hasn't nudged the price upward quicker either.

UNP manages to generate around $25B worth of revenue on an annual basis, upon which it manages an OM of almost 40%, a GM of 45%, and a net income margin of 28.1%. To anyone not believing this is impressive - it is. Keeping COGS at 55% and other expenses as small as UNP does compares favorably to most other freight companies worldwide, especially those active in railroad traffic.

The company's rev split is split very evenly. No one segment of Industrial, Bulk, and premium freight is overtaking the other, at a split of 33%, 30% and 30% each. over 89% of the revenue is from the US side, with 10.9% from the Mexican side, representing the company's small exposure to the other side of the border.

The company's challenges hail from primarily two areas - increased costs, such as fuel, wages, and related increases, as well as inflation, as well as the underdeveloped and underserviced state of the US railroad system, which not only has the potential of increasing costs but also result in spillage/expenses during derailments and problems.

The entire railroad segment in the US is somewhat unique on a global scale, due to the ownership structures and history, as it started out with mostly regional railroad business that then merged, rather than the railroads being state-owned from the get-go. The regional/smaller company structure in the west/central US came to an end in -95, when Southern Pacific merged with UP, and Chicago North Western merged with Burlington Northern/ATSF, making it BNSF.

The primary KPIs we want to look at is the company's Rev/Carload and overall fuel expense numbers as well as CapEx, to see where things are going for this company. Debt is a major indicator as well, as UNP has doubled its debt for the past six years, repurchasing SO, but doing so essentially going into a rising interest rate environment. That's fueling the current sentiment against UNP, removing some of its premia.

The company also faces a leadership issue, with UNP seeking to replace the CEO. Combining volume declines with debt increases is never a good combination of factors.

UNP's challenges come from the combination of:

Higher debt due to repurchases of shares, which is an ineffective use of capital for most situations, as opposed to investing in the company.

An aging railroad system.

Inflation and cost increases across the board, including for fuel.

Reports that UNP is turning away business because it cannot handle it.

Disgruntlement from employees against management strategy - trying to please shareholders and playing the quarterly game, instead of the 10-50 year game, which is what railroad companies essentially are made for.

However, in opposition to these challenges come the company's many advantages, which include:

A-credit, and no worries about being able to pay back debt, even with interest costs rising.

An easily covered 2-3% dividend.

A business in a duopoly that's more or less recession-proof, with mission-critical services over 150 years old.

Increasing attractiveness of the efficiency of railway transport in an environment of rising fuel costs.

I'm not 100% pleased with management over the past few years. Whenever a quality company like this starts sacrificing fundamental growth for what I view as just feckless polish, I have an issue. The numbers at the heart of the business show me some issues.

EPS in 4Q22 was flat, despite an increasing operating ratio. The fact that every category in bulk shipping was down is a good (or rather, not so good) indicator here.

Really, the only positive volume indicator for 4Q was in industrial, specifically mining/minerals, and a bit in premium (the sector that contains intermodal/automotive).

UNP is a play, aside from its own operational efficiencies, on the global and US economy. When industrial production and GDP are struggling, UNP is struggling as well. When indicators point to the green, UNP is likely to point to the green as well. Because of this, UNP might face more challenges going forward as we seem likely to be moving into a recession.

The current company volume outlook mostly confirms this assertion.

Most articles focusing on UNP focus on too few factors. I've read a few pieces of late on different sites where the primary focus is that the company is mismanaging and treating its employees poorly. While this in itself is not a good thing, it does not make the company uninvestable, as some of these analysts/contributors would suggest. Part of the job of an analyst is to properly impair and account for risk. Because, some of the main operational KPI's, really aren't as bad or as at-risk as some analysts would suggest.

I believe every risk that UNP faces, including the lower-level ones, are perfectly accountable for in a conservative valuation thesis - and that's what I intend to give you in this article, and show you why UNP is rapidly inching up to become one of the primary investments I mean to make in infrastructure going into 2Q23.

Union Pacific valuation - It's getting more and more attractive

So, I'm a "BUY" on UNP. The reason I'm a "BUY" is multi-faceted. As I grow as an analyst, I'm slowly adding more and more datapoints to my theses and valuations. I firmly believe that the key ones are ones I already have, but I also believe I - in the line of thinking of Ray Dalio of being "radically open-minded" - can add value for you, our subscribers, and readers, by including secondary data points that can indicate attraction as well.

From a very basic valuation perspective, looking at historical metrics for where the company is trading, UNP is now attractive. It's at consistent, 2-3 year lows for PS, PE, and PB, with dividend yield close to a 3-year high. The company ticks 7/9 boxes out of the Piotroski F-Score scale, including things like positive RoA, CFRoA, RoA growth, good current ratios, and growing asset turnover. A simple, binary scale that can indicate good business operations.

On an industry-based/peer basis, the company's ratios are so-so. They're growing alongside the industry, but are so-so in terms of dividend yield - though buybacks are obviously higher than competitors. The company also has good growth rates - being industry-average in both revenue, EBITDA, EPS and FCF.

In terms of momentum, which is a new indicator I use here, I look at the 5-14 day RSI indicators, as well as the 6-1 to 12-1-month momentum. RSI is part of Technical analysis, or TA, which I use only to a limited extent - but my belief is that it can add some value here. The purpose of the relative strength index, or RSI, is to point out overbought or oversold stocks - and given that I believe that's what we have here. Typically, the closer to 30 or below 30 the RSI goes, the more oversold a company is considered to be - and above 70 usually implies the exact opposite.

UNP's 5-14 day RSI is between 34-37, implying that the company is either at, or close to oversold status. We can couple this with fundamental valuation indicators, which I believe imply the same.

The company's current normalized P/E lies at 16.5x, compared to a premium of around 22x for the longer period. Given UNP's higher debt, and somewhat worrying signs from the C-suite of playing the quarterly game for a company I would want to go for long-term, I don't believe that UNP should be premium-valued at 22x going into a rising interest rate environment with a high debt load, currently at 70% lt debt/cap. Its debt/equity is worse than 91% of the companies in the same sector that UNP is in.

UNP plays In a peer group that includes, in the order of market cap size after UNP, Canadian National Railway (CNI), Canadian Pacific (CP), CSX (CSX), and Norfolk Southern (NSC) in the North American publicly-traded geography. Out of its peers, I would consider only Canadian National to be a higher-quality pick and more predictable/stable as a business, but not as undervalued as UNP.

And I am, after all, primarily a valuation-oriented investor. So comparing two companies, I am very much capable of choosing one over the other based on a selection of valuation, fundamental, and momentum/TA-indicators.

When it comes to UNP, I also believe there is value to using something as simple as a DCF calculation. Based on a conservative single-digit growth rate of around 5-8% on an EPS basis, with another 3-4% in the terminal stage, coming to 20 years' worth of forecasts (it's a railroad company), we get an implied fair value per share of $192-$194/share, implying a small margin of safety here. This goes hand in hand with my view of seeing the company as undervalued but not wishing to premiumize the company's valuation. I would be willing to retain a premium of 17-18.5x, but nothing above 20x, given the company's changed situation from the past 5-6 years.

Forecasting the company at 18.5x P/E based on current estimates gives us an upside of 15.13% per share.

Not only is this a great upside, conservative, in the market context today - it's market-beating overall, and it comes at some incredible safety. UNP has conservative analyst targets ranging from $179 on the low side to $245 on the high side. You probably already know that I will call the high side exuberant, and the average of $220 is too high by far. I'd be willing to go as high as $195/share. The current average has 15 out of 27 analysts from S&P Global going for "BUY" or equivalent ratings. Still, there's a decent amount of near-term uncertainty here. Demand has been outstripping UNP supply, the company is mismanaged in terms of its long-term priorities and needs to refocus on the long-term goals.

Debt needs to be handled, and interest needs to be accounted for. I believe the combination of negatives calls for UNP to not breach $200/share In the near term.

However, at the current price and if it keeps dropping, I believe we have an attractive window for buying UNP.

The last time that window came around, I made the mistake of "Nibbling".

This time, I won't be nibbling, but taking big gulps.

My first addition will likely come Monday - after that, valuation will dictate how far deep I go.

But here is my thesis for UNP

Thesis

UNP is class-leading railroad infrastructure in the US. While the railroad sector can only be characterized as underdeveloped from an international perspective, it's nonetheless mission-critical and somewhat recession-proof, at least fundamentally.

At the current price level, I don't see you making a mistake by "BUY"ing the company. I rate UNP as undervalued and a "BUY" here, even if only slightly.

My PT for the company is a solid $195/share for the time being, which gives us some upside

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

UNP is definitely not "cheap" here, but it's "cheap enough" or with an upside. I give the company a "BUY".