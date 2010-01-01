While the U.S. banking sector was in a crisis during Q1, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) spent the quarter repurchasing a ton of shares. The large bank definitely faced growing credit problems, but the credit losses aren't alarming. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock at $40.
Wells Fargo reported another strong quarter due to surging net interest income. The large bank earned $1.23 per share and, most importantly, beat analyst revenue targets by $670 million.
Due to the banking crisis during March, a lot of investors are interested in the trends in deposits, NIM and loan charge-offs. The bank was solid on all measures.
Wells Fargo saw deposits continue a trend, dipping to $1.4 billion, down 7% YoY. The bank saw average deposit costs at only 83 bps, though up 37 bps from the Q4'22 levels. Both numbers were solid considering the banking crisis.
The company still generated massive NII of $13.3 billion in the quarter. Wells Fargo reported NII mostly flat with the prior quarter with a NIM of 3.2% actually up 6 bps from Q4'22.
Wells Fargo continues to guide to NII up 10% from the 2022 level of $45.0 billion. The total forecast amounts to $49.5 billion in NII in 2023, which is slightly down from the Q1'23 run rate of ~$53.2 billion. The company expects higher deposit costs for the rest of the year to impact NII.
On credit quality, Wells Fargo saw a slight uptick in net loan charge-offs, but nothing more than a return to normal. The company reported Q1'23 net loan charge-offs of $604 million, up only $44 million from the prior quarter.
The large bank predicted larger loan losses in the future with an increase in the provision for loan losses at $1.2 billion in the March quarter. Wells Fargo still now has $13.7 billion worth of losses included in their allowance for credit losses, amounting to 20 quarters of loan charge-offs based on the Q1'23 rate of only $0.6 billion.
Again, Wells Fargo earned $5.0 billion of net income in the quarter despite taking a sizable $1.2 billion charge. The rest of 2023 could deteriorate, but the large bank only has $35.7 billion worth of loans to the CRE Office market expected to face the most stress this year.
Despite the banking crisis, Wells Fargo made an important big step back to repurchasing cheap shares. The bank saw the key CET1 ratio top the regulatory minimum requirements of 9.2%, with management previously projecting a return to buybacks when the ratio reached 10.2%.
The large financial repurchased 86.4 million shares for $4.0 billion, with the CET1 ratio ending at 10.8% for Q1. The bank now has 3.8 billion shares outstanding for Q1'23, down from over 4.8 billion shares when heading into 2019.
With the stock down to $40 pushing the market cap down to only $150 billion, Wells Fargo can quickly repurchase a lot of shares. A big part of the investing story for the large bank is the ability to cut share counts by up to 10% annually, providing a huge boost to EPS over time.
The analysts generally target a $5 EPS for Wells Fargo. Large buybacks will provide a huge boost to these EPS targets, and the stock at $40 becomes incredibly cheap when a $5 EPS starts approaching $6 or more.
The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo & Company remains incredibly cheap, trading only 8x EPS targets with a path to much higher profits. Investors should use the weakness from the banking crisis to continue buying Wells Fargo & Company shares alongside the major buyback from the company.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause after several bank closures, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments