While the U.S. banking sector was in a crisis during Q1, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) spent the quarter repurchasing a ton of shares. The large bank definitely faced growing credit problems, but the credit losses aren't alarming. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock at $40.

Source: Finviz

Another Great Quarter

Wells Fargo reported another strong quarter due to surging net interest income. The large bank earned $1.23 per share and, most importantly, beat analyst revenue targets by $670 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Due to the banking crisis during March, a lot of investors are interested in the trends in deposits, NIM and loan charge-offs. The bank was solid on all measures.

Wells Fargo saw deposits continue a trend, dipping to $1.4 billion, down 7% YoY. The bank saw average deposit costs at only 83 bps, though up 37 bps from the Q4'22 levels. Both numbers were solid considering the banking crisis.

The company still generated massive NII of $13.3 billion in the quarter. Wells Fargo reported NII mostly flat with the prior quarter with a NIM of 3.2% actually up 6 bps from Q4'22.

Source: Wells Fargo Q1'23 presentation

Wells Fargo continues to guide to NII up 10% from the 2022 level of $45.0 billion. The total forecast amounts to $49.5 billion in NII in 2023, which is slightly down from the Q1'23 run rate of ~$53.2 billion. The company expects higher deposit costs for the rest of the year to impact NII.

On credit quality, Wells Fargo saw a slight uptick in net loan charge-offs, but nothing more than a return to normal. The company reported Q1'23 net loan charge-offs of $604 million, up only $44 million from the prior quarter.

Source: Wells Fargo Q1'23 presentation

The large bank predicted larger loan losses in the future with an increase in the provision for loan losses at $1.2 billion in the March quarter. Wells Fargo still now has $13.7 billion worth of losses included in their allowance for credit losses, amounting to 20 quarters of loan charge-offs based on the Q1'23 rate of only $0.6 billion.

Again, Wells Fargo earned $5.0 billion of net income in the quarter despite taking a sizable $1.2 billion charge. The rest of 2023 could deteriorate, but the large bank only has $35.7 billion worth of loans to the CRE Office market expected to face the most stress this year.

Cutting Share Counts Again

Despite the banking crisis, Wells Fargo made an important big step back to repurchasing cheap shares. The bank saw the key CET1 ratio top the regulatory minimum requirements of 9.2%, with management previously projecting a return to buybacks when the ratio reached 10.2%.

The large financial repurchased 86.4 million shares for $4.0 billion, with the CET1 ratio ending at 10.8% for Q1. The bank now has 3.8 billion shares outstanding for Q1'23, down from over 4.8 billion shares when heading into 2019.

Data by YCharts

With the stock down to $40 pushing the market cap down to only $150 billion, Wells Fargo can quickly repurchase a lot of shares. A big part of the investing story for the large bank is the ability to cut share counts by up to 10% annually, providing a huge boost to EPS over time.

The analysts generally target a $5 EPS for Wells Fargo. Large buybacks will provide a huge boost to these EPS targets, and the stock at $40 becomes incredibly cheap when a $5 EPS starts approaching $6 or more.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo & Company remains incredibly cheap, trading only 8x EPS targets with a path to much higher profits. Investors should use the weakness from the banking crisis to continue buying Wells Fargo & Company shares alongside the major buyback from the company.