UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.84K Followers

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 14, 2023 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Witty - Chief Executive Officer

Dirk McMahon - President and Chief Operating Officer

Heather Cianfrocco - Chief Executive Officer Optum Rx

John Rex - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Thompson - Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare

Wyatt Decker - Chief Executive Officer, Optum Health

Dan Kueter - Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Business

Conference Call Participants

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

Lance Wilkes - Bernstein

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

Scott Fidel - Stephens

David Windley - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the UnitedHealth Group First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow UnitedHealth Group’s prepared remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Here is some important introductory information. This call contains forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings.

This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the financial and earning reports section of the company’s Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we issued this morning and Form 8-K dated April 14, 2023, which maybe accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.