GBF: Don't Miss The Curve Rally Via This Investment Grade Fund

Summary

  • The iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF is composed of Treasuries, Agency MBSs, and Investment Grade corporate bonds, with a 62% allocation to AAA assets.
  • The exchange-traded fund has a very similar composition and risk metrics as the much better-known iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF.
  • Given the current SOFR curve, and the fund's duration, we estimate a 12%+ price return in the next year.
  • The iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 30-day SEC yield of 4.16% and a low standard deviation of 6.5% (3-year look back).

Mapping the gains and losses of stock investments

twohumans

Thesis

With the Fed hiking cycle apparently coming to an end, it is time for us to re-visit relatively safe, unleveraged fixed-income instruments that are set to benefit:

curve

SOFR Curve (Chatham)

The SOFR and LIBOR curves are telling us

analytics

Analytics & Peers (Author)

holdings

Holdings (Fund Website)

ratings

Ratings (Fund Website)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

