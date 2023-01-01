Despite undergoing a sharp consolidation since my last publication, I still see immense value in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) over the coming periods. When I covered the name in February it was priced at $115 and has clipped a 14% correction to trade at $98 at the time of writing. Two reasons I'd put forward for the market activity:
Nevertheless, my stance on BMRN remains unchanged and following its FY'22 numbers the investment case is even stronger in my opinion. I believe BMRN can grow top-line revenues by ~16.5% this year and generate $860mm in adjusted net operating profit after tax ("NOPAT"), and throw off $564mm in cash to equity holders. Management also estimate 15% EPS growth this year at the mid-point with an increase in demand across all product lines. Further, my numbers estimate the company to create tremendous economic profit and value for shareholders into the years to come. Organic growth in its key product lines, coupled with strategic investments into growth at delicious rates of return, underpin this thesis as you'll see here today.
The stock trades at 22x my FY'22 earnings estimates of $836mm but I believe this is majorly undervalued as I value BMRN at ~37x forward earnings or $165 per share, offering an attractive 4.5% earnings yield at the current market price. Consequently I am drawn to the value proposition on offer with BMRN and reiterate my buy rating from February.
Fig. 1
My analysis seeks to point out that numerous inflection points must be considered in the BMRN investment debate. In particular, there is high probability the firm will generate attractive growth in its core operations to feed income down the bottom-line to shareholders.
One, BMRN's FY'22 numbers adequately position the company to spring forward with product sales volumes this year. It booked $2.1Bn in top-line revenues last year, a 13.5% YoY growth rate on a 33% EBIT margin when adjusting for R&D. I firmly believe that we should treat BMRN's R&D as an intangible investment that should be capitalized, rather than treat it as an operating expense as is required under GAAP accounting rules. It is not required to maintain business operations, rather is dedicated to generate additional economic value to the firm. This gives a far cleaner view of what BMRN actually did and can do below the top-line.
The contribution from BMRN's product lines is worth mentioning. Its enzyme brands alone provide a $1.6Bn foundation for additional Voxzogo and potential Roctavian markets. Management guides for $330-$380mm in Voxzogo revenues for FY'23 - 100% YoY growth, and as of January ~1,265 additional children with achondroplasia [stunted growth from skeletal dysplasia] were receiving treatment from the compound. It is in 32 markets as well, indicating the uptake. This, after the FDA expanded its label to children under 5 and gained market share. Yet, only 6% of the total addressable market currently receiving treatment with Voxzogo to date so the upside potential is still huge in this regard. It also sees $255mm in Palynziq turnover and Roctavian revenues of $100-$200mm.
I had opined last time about the Roctavian opportunity. Around 300+ patients have been contacted about Roctavian, the firm's treatment for Haemophilia A. It's noted these patients will be on direct follow-up on Roctavian's launch. Further, management advised it has secured a major reimbursement payer in Germany to cover treatment. Two key points here, however:
Two, another important point to consider related to Roctavian. Ten patients, all in Germany, have gone through ARUP Laboratories' companion diagnostic test - a blood test, designed to be used with Roctavian, that is filters patients most likely to respond to AAV5-based gene therapy. Management have said that around 20-35% fail the screening criteria, depending on geography. However, because it has the insurance contracts signed and enforceable, that's what facilitated the uptake in this combination so far. That's important - because prescribers are likely using the test to confirm a prescription to Roctavian. It's worth noting that Kuvan revenues are forecast to continue dwindling due to generic competitors in the U.S. and Europe, forecast at $125mm for the year. From hereon in, the company will not be providing annual Kuvan guidance.
Three, with 16.5% growth in revenue baked into my projections BMRN could do $2.44Bn in turnover this year and $1Bn in adjusted EBITDA with the R&D investment at ~33% of sales. I'd see this pulling to $$875mm in less depreciation and ~$860mm after tax. With the lift in sales enormous operating leverage is a major expectation:
Four, accounts receivable increased by $62mm YoY to $461mm with the lift in revenue, hence cash collection was lower. It paid an additional $59mm to accounts payable, which stood at $231mm. Combined, this led to a large pullback in cash generated from operations ($175mm) after it bulked up inventory by another $68mm. This is not a concern for me for a number of reasons. Firstly, the cash collection into this year will likely pick up speed as those orders come through to CFFO. Secondly, given the operating leverage discussed above, I estimate BMRN will only need an additional $14mm in NWC requirements and additional $18mm in CapEx to hit its growth numbers. These two factors combined will positively impact free cash to shareholders. Finally, the ramp sales will be a large benefactor to generate more cash sales.
This next section is incredibly important in forming my investment thesis for BMRN. It's one thing to observe BMRN's growth numbers + estimates, but it's equally as important to know how it's going to play out. For the company, it will sell more product units, and increase the profit per unit. But this will come at a cost. It will need to invest more cash to hit these marks. Investing in biotech and pharma requires niche investments into tangible and intangible assets. BMRN will need to purchase additional manufacturing and lab equipment, refurbish its facilities to keep up with production, purchase additional land, and keep up additional constructions. Moreover, it will invest in clinical studies and R&D.
Since FY'18 to date, the additional NOPAT BMRN has generated on these kind of investments has been commendable. Here, R&D investments are capitalized as an intangible with a straight line amortization over 7 years (in-line with BMRN's numbers). The calculus shows BMRN has routinely generated a c.20% rate of return with a 22% return on invested capital ("ROIC") in FY'22. Collectively, it generated an incremental 71% ROIC since FY'18 after growing NOPAT by $777mm in 5 years, an average $155mm over the 5 years. In FY'23, in my downside case BMRN will have to reinvest 62.5% of earnings into capital, in my upside, 16.5%. Looking ahead to the coming 3 years, my numbers point to the following:
As far as valuations go, this is the kind of business economics that intelligent investors are attracted too.
Fig. 2
Fig. 3
I've mentioned the uptick in demand across BMRN's portfolio combined with potential conversions from its pipeline. I'd like to demonstrate how I envision this to generate value for investors, in quantifiable terms. As mentioned, I forecast strong organic sales and operating profit growth ahead driven by demand and product uptake. That could pull down to strong cash earnings for the firm's owners, coupled with ~20% return on the capital reinvested to grow the business. Exactly how efficient, and effective is this to wind up free cash flows however?
Consider the following:
The important part is this: The economic profitability means each unit of growth BMRN generates over this forecast period would be of value to shareholders. Ultimately, we'd expect more owner earnings to accommodate this. Therefore, I believe BMRN will trade at higher multiples and this supports my buy thesis.
Hence, my conclusions on BRMA's valuation are as follows [see: Appendix 1-3]:
Therefore, the risk reward calculus from my valuation estimates are further evidence required to bolster the buy thesis. If my projections in the upside case are correct, there's tremendous upside on the table for investors.
Fig. 4
Fig. 5
Demand for BMRN's portfolio combined with its attractive business economics underpin my buy thesis. Specifically, I see double-digit topline growth into the coming 3 years and this to be backed with outstanding profitability to throw off huge piles of cash to shareholders. It's important to remember that all of my calculations treat R&D as an intangible investment, amortized in a straight line over 7 years. I don't believe it will be sales growth alone, however. Given BMRN's track record, my numbers suggest it can generate strong returns on the growth capital it invests. Net-net, I see it fairly valued at $138-$195 in my downside/upside scenarios.
Appendix 1. Upside case estimates [16.5% reinvestment of post-tax earnings required for maintenance and growth capital].
Appendix 2. 10-year projections [NOTE: Cash flows for valuation are only discounted from FY'28, as seen in Appendix 1].
Appendix 3. Downside case estimates [62.5% reinvestment of post-tax earnings required for maintenance and growth capital].
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMRN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)