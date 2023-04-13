martin-dm

Thesis

I have been waiting to buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) for almost two years now. While I agree with the Tesla bulls that this company is extremely attractive as a long-term investment, I also agree with bearish sentiment that it is presently overvalued. With far more conviction than either of these, I believe indecision and volatility will stay elevated for the foreseeable future. Their strong fundamentals coupled with the clear overvaluation create a level of disagreement that leads to high volatility.

A couple of months ago, I began paying attention to the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY), and have recently come to the conclusion that it is a more attractive investment than its underlying. While I cannot confidently predict if TSLA will go up or down over shorter timeframes, I can confidently rely on its elevated volatility. I believe TSLY is a Buy.

About TSLY

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF uses synthetic covered calls to harvest income from Tesla's volatility. Its annual yield is expected to vary significantly, but as of April 13th, 2023, it had a 68.43% annual yield (explained on that TSLY linked site). It has only been trading for a few months, so its ttm yield of 24.04% listed on Seeking Alpha does not tell a complete story.

Because TSLY is a new fund, modeling its performance has been difficult. Up until recently, I did not have enough data to confidently measure its long timeframe correlation. The lack of data also makes producing projections for future performance difficult. This problem will be mitigated as time goes on and new data points are produced.

For any of you who are unfamiliar with synthetic covered calls, this exchange-traded fund ("ETF") chooses a strike price and sells an equal number of puts that it buys in calls in order to build what is referred to as a synthetic long position. When coupled together, the behavior of these two options simulates owning shares. They then sell covered calls against a majority of this synthetic long position. This allows them to harvest the theta from both the put and the call that they sold. By choosing strikes that are out of the money, the fund is also able to capture a portion of any moves to the upside.

Alternatively, you can view this as a bull call spread, except they are also trying to harvest theta by selling puts.

TSLY YieldMax Current Holdings (elevateshares.com)

They pay monthly dividends. Employing a dividend capture strategy, where one buys the day before the ex-dividend date and sells the following day, will be especially difficult for TSLY because the declaration date is typically the day before the ex-dividend date. Couple this short notice with the fact that it's not on the same day every month, and it becomes clear that one would have to be especially vigilant if they wanted to snipe this dividend.

TSLY YieldMax Dividend History (elevateshares.com)

How They Correlate

While highly correlated, TSLY does not perfectly mirror the movements of TSLA. In order to quantify their relationship, we are comparing minimums and maximums.

TSLA vs TSLY Chart (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

From December 2nd, 2022 to January 3rd, 2023 TSLA experienced a 44.52% decline from $194.86 to $108.1 per share. From January 3rd, until February 15th, it experienced a 98.19% rise from $108.1 to $214.24 per share. From February 15th to March 9th, it experienced a 19.29% decline from $214.24 to $172.92 per share. From March 9th to March 31st, it experienced a 19.97% rise from $172.92 to $207.46 per share. From March 31st to April 12th, it experienced a 12.98% decline from $207.46 to $180.54 per share.

From December 2nd 2022 to January 3rd, 2023 TSLY experienced a 38.46% decline from $21.76 to $13.39 per share. From January 3rd, until February 15th, it experienced a 33.01% rise from $13.39 to $17.81 per share. From February 15th to March 9th, it experienced a 16.84% decline from 17.81$ to $14.81 per share. From March 9th to March 31st, it experienced a 16.48% rise from $14.81 to $17.25 per share. From March 31st to April 12th, it experienced a 14.72% decline from $17.25 to $14.71 per share.

TSLA vs TSLY Correlation (By Author)

When we compare these moves, it is clear that TSLY has muted responses to TSLA movements. Also, because it employs a synthetic covered call strategy, TSLY caps its maximum profits. This means during periods where TSLA witnesses significant rallies, TSLY will miss out on a portion of them. Because of this, I expect the value of TSLY shares to slowly drop.

Mitigating Risks

The fund does not hedge its position, so investors are encouraged to hedge themselves. The options market on TSLY trades fairly thinly, so one may have to be patient, or be willing to walk their limit orders to slightly unfavorable prices in order to get filled.

I believe the best way to hedge TSLY is through some form of options collar. This form of hedging does allow for some flexibility in choosing strikes and expirations, so don't feel like the ones I chose are the only correct way to do this.

TSLY Hedge Options (optionsprofitcalculator.com) TSLY Hedge Chart (optionsprofitcalculator.com)

Including the shares, the total entry on this position is $1,574 + commissions. As it sits right now, it has a maximum profit of $226. Including the $63 entry cost, it has a maximum risk of $37. Between now and expiry, the shares will pay their dividend once. The last two monthly dividends were for $0.9032 and $0.8286.

Including its unpredictable dividend, but assuming it continues to pay at or above $0.80, the expected profit for this trade shifts away from -$37 to $226 and becomes $43 to $306. This represents a 2.73% to 20.25% 5-week return.

Other Ways To Play This

An alternate way to play this is to pair calls with closer expirations against puts with a lower strike and as far out an expiration as is available. After months of selling calls and buying puts, the investor will have acquired several puts. Instead of merely trying to hedge against sudden drops, they will be attempting to profit from either catastrophic drops in the price of the underlying, or the long-term price degradation caused by the limited upside during rallies.

Instead of buying TSLY puts, it is possible to hedge this position by shorting Tesla or buying TSLA puts. I have not produced an estimate for an average delta correlation between the two equities, but it should be possible.

It is also possible, but not advisable, to sell covered calls without hedging. This would push the net entry cost on the above position to $1,411. Its 5-week maximum gain would be $389 or 27.57%.

One could also enter a large TSLY position, then use its monthly dividend to dollar cost average into TSLA shares. This removes the stress of trying to time bottoms on TSLA.

Conclusions

While I am uncertain as to the fate of the share price of Tesla, I am confident that it will continue to attract conflicting opinions and maintain its elevated volatility for the foreseeable future. I don't have plans to buy within the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF before the next ex-dividend date.